I'm Game Box Office Collection Day 3: Dulquer Salmaan's Action Thriller Sees Further Dip

I’m Game collected less than ₹5 crore in India on Saturday, marking a 15.3 per cent decline from Friday.
The film has reached a three-day domestic net total of ₹14.45 crore and a worldwide gross collection of ₹30.65 crore.
Malayalam remained the primary contributor on Saturday with ₹2.65 crore, significantly outpacing its Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi dubbed versions.
I'm Game box office collection day 3: Dulquer Salmaan’s latest thriller hit cinemas on Thursday. I’m Game opened to mixed critical reactions and lost momentum over the weekend. Ticket sales fell on Friday and slid further on Saturday, leaving Sunday with the task of stabilising the box office run.
Saturday box office
Trade portal Sacnilk reported that I’m Game earned ₹4.15 crore net across Indian theatres on Saturday. The thriller drew an average occupancy of 34.4% spanning 3,014 screenings nationwide.
Three-day domestic box office earnings now stand at ₹14.45 crore net, translating to a gross haul of ₹16.90 crore. International ticket sales contributed another ₹13.75 crore, pushing global gross receipts to ₹30.65 crore.
The downward slide raises concern. Still, the movie outpaced Dulquer’s previous Malayalam outing King of Kotha (2023), which gathered ₹11.50 crore net in India and ₹25.18 crore globally across its opening three days.
Weekend comparison
Saturday was weaker again. The film fell 15.3% from Friday, when it earned ₹4.90 crore and posted 37% occupancy across 3,145 shows.
Its opening day had been slightly better. On Thursday, I’m Game collected ₹5.40 crore, with 42.8% occupancy from 2,727 shows.
Malayalam remains its strongest market. On Saturday, the film made ₹2.65 crore in Malayalam, against ₹5 lakh in Hindi, ₹70 lakh in Tamil and ₹75 lakh in Telugu. That language split shows the film is drawing much better in its home market than in dubbed versions.
About I'm Game
This film marks Dulquer’s return to Malayalam cinema after King of Kotha, which underperformed at the box office. That film collected only ₹17.54 crore in India despite a reported ₹50 crore budget.
The plot centres on Dan John. A hand transplant completely changes the businessman's life in the thriller directed by Nahas Hidhayath.
Hidhayath co-wrote the script with Sajeer Baba, Ismail Aboobacker and Bilal Moidu. Dulquer and Jom Varghese produced the film under the Wayfarer Films banner.
Antony Varghese, Mysskin, Kayadu Lohar, Samyuktha Viswanathan, Kathir, Vinay Forrt and Parth Tiwari rounded out the cast.