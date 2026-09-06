Kartik Aaryan Prepares For Captain India Shoot As Director Shimit Amin Pens Emotional Note

Kartik Aaryan shared an emotional note from director Shimit Amin on social media ahead of starting the shoot for Captain India.
Shimit Amin praised the crew's resilience and determination through several challenging months leading up to the project's production.
Aaryan flew to London for the shoot, sharing glimpses of himself reviewing the Captain India script during his journey.
Filming for Kartik Aaryan-starrer Captain India begins. Director Shimit Amin penned a touching note for the crew as the movie goes on the floor. praising their resilience through recent obstacles. Kartik shared the director's message on social media.
Captain India director note for team
“As we embark on this journey to finally make our film, I want to thank each and everyone of you, from the bottom of my heart,” he wrote. He commended the group for holding firm through several demanding months of preparation.
Watching the crew persist proved “tremendously inspiring”, Amin said. He added that everyone on the project “carries the burden of wanting to make a really good film”, calling the shared ambition “magical”.
Amin said the unit's drive carried him through the most challenging phases of production. Ahead of their “big day”, he voiced deep pride in the entire group. “I really feel we have the best team in the world! Really!!! I am so proud of each and every one on this team,” he wrote, concluding with, “Good luck to us all. Forever grateful, forever inspired.”
He posted several photos documenting his travel to London. One in-flight selfie showed the actor holding the production script while listening to music.
More snapshots captured his transit. The photo set featured airport terminals, airplanes, baggage and Aaryan seated inside a vehicle. He captioned the upload, “VABB to EGLL. #CaptainIndia,” alongside an Indian national flag emoji.
Film and cast details
Amin returns after a decade. Captain India marks his first feature since helming acclaimed titles such as Chak De! India and Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year.
Captain India is produced by T-Series, Baweja Studios and Dopamine Studios. Aaryan is expected to play a pilot in the film, which is inspired by a historic evacuation mission.
According to Bollywood Hungama, Parvathy Thiruvothu is expected to feature in an important role, while Manish Chaudhary has also reportedly joined the cast.
Captain India will hit the screens on August 13, 2027.
Apart from this, Aaryan also has Mrighdeep Singh Lamba's Naagzilla.