Mirzapur The Movie Box Office Collection Day 2: Pankaj Tripathi-Led Crime Thriller Crosses ₹50 Crore Mark

Mirzapur The Movie box office collection: The movie hit the theatres on September 4 and had a phenomenal start. It has crossed ₹50 crore mark in India in two days and the gross collection is nearly ₹70 crore. It has already beaten the opening-day collections of Saiyaara at ₹22 crore and Awarapan 2 at ₹21.50 crore.