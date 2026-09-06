Mirzapur The Movie Box Office Collection Day 2: Pankaj Tripathi-Led Crime Thriller Crosses ₹50 Crore Mark

Mirzapur: The Movie earned over ₹30 crore on Saturday.
The Hindi version drove the bulk of Day 2 business with ₹31.75 crore, while the Telugu-dubbed version contributed Rs 0.25 crore.
The film recorded a gross collection of nearly ₹70 crore in India across two days, outpacing recent openers like Saiyaara and Awarapan 2.
Mirzapur The Movie box office collection: The movie hit the theatres on September 4 and had a phenomenal start. It has crossed ₹50 crore mark in India in two days and the gross collection is nearly ₹70 crore. It has already beaten the opening-day collections of Saiyaara at ₹22 crore and Awarapan 2 at ₹21.50 crore.
Box office breakdown
The film earned ₹32 crore on Saturday after opening at ₹25.75 crore on Friday, according to Sacnilk, In two days, it has crossed ₹Rs 57 crore net mark in India.
Pankaj Tripathi-led film has collected ₹57.75 crore net in India in two days. The film has also taken its gross collection in India to ₹69.30 crore.
The Hindi version drove almost all of the Day 2 business at ₹31.75 crore. The Telugu-dubbed version added Rs 0.25 crore.
Overseas, the film collected ₹6 crore on Day 2, taking its total overseas gross to ₹10.25 crore. The worldwide gross collection stands at ₹79.55 crore.
Film cast and crew
The crime thriller marks Gurmmeet Singh's directorial debut. Written by Puneet Krishna, the film adapts the Amazon Prime Video series Mirzapur for cinema screens. Producers Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar backed the project under Excel Entertainment.
Tripathi has reprised his role as Akhandanand "Kaleen" Tripathi alongside Ali Fazal as Govind "Guddu" Pandit and Divyenndu as Phoolchand "Munna" Tripathi. Jitendra Kumar stepped in as Vinay "Bablu" Pandit.
The film also stars Ravi Kishan as Babban Yadav and Abhishek Banerjee as Subodh aka Compounder". Rasika Dugal plays Beena Tripathi and Shweta Tripathi stars as Gajgamani "Golu" Gupta.
Shriya Pilgaonkar, Harshita Gaur, Sheeba Chaddha, Rajesh Tailang, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Sushant Singh, Sonal Chauhan and Mohit Maalik, among others, round out the cast.