Sandra Bullock Has Hopes For Practical Magic 3

Practical Magic 2 is releasing in India on September 18.
Sandra Bullock is welcome to a third instalment.
Nicole Kidman and Sandra Bullock reunite as the beloved witch sisters.
Sandra Bullock isn't shutting down the possibility of Practical Magic 3. She has emphasised, however, it all depends on how the second chapter performs at the box office, which reunites her with Nicole Kidman. The Oscar winner, who also produced the highly anticipated sequel for 1998’s Practical Magic, confessed to Vanity Fair whether she thinks the franchise can still go forward.
“We’ll do a number three if this takes off, and we’ll pass the torch to the girls,” Bullock told the outlet, alluding to her onscreen daughters Joey King and Maisie Williams, who play Kylie and Antonia Owens, respectively.
Sandra Bullock On Practical Magic 2
Practical Magic 2 witnesses the return of Bullock as Sally Owens and Nicole Kidman as Gillian Owens, a pair of witch sisters cursed to see their true loves die an untimely death. Stockard Channing and Dianne Wiest also reappear as their beloved aunts, also witches, who steer them through their family’s magical, albeit complicated, legacy.
Bullock told Vanity Fair that moviegoers don’t need to watch the first movie to relish Practical Magic 2 – even though there will be a slew of Easter eggs.
“If you haven’t seen the first film, it doesn’t matter,” she insisted. “But if you did see the first film, there are nostalgic reminders that we’re still in the same place with the same people, and we’re bringing on two more magical baby witches.”
The Susanne Bier-directed sequel is co-written by original screenwriter Akiva Goldsman and Succession‘s Georgia Pitchett. Bullock and Kidman are among the film’s producers. The original Practical Magic was a critical and box office disaster before gathering cult classic value over the last almost three decades.
Practical Magic 2 is based on Alice Hoffman’s novel The Book of Magic. Susanne Bier and Nicole Kidman have collaborated on several major high-profile projects, including the HBO miniseries The Undoing, the Netflix series The Perfect Couple, and the fantasy sequel Practical Magic 2.
Practical Magic 2 premieres on Sept. 18 in India.