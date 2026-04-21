Practical Magic 2 Trailer: Nicole Kidman And Sandra Bullock Return As Owens Sisters To Face A Dark Curse

Practical Magic 2 trailer out

Directed by Susanne Bier, the sequel to the 1998 film will see Bullock and Kidman in their respective roles of Sally and Gillian Owens. The second instalment “returns to a world steeped in moonlit mischief and powerful ancestral magic, as the Owens sisters must confront the dark curse that threatens to unravel their family once and for all in a must-see cinematic event of fun, magic and mayhem.”