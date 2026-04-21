Practical Magic 2 Trailer: Nicole Kidman And Sandra Bullock Return As Owens Sisters To Face A Dark Curse

Practical Magic 2 Trailer: Nicole Kidman and Sandra Bullock have returned 28 years after the original.

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
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Practical Magic 2 trailer
Practical Magic 2 trailer out Photo: Warner Bros.
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Practical Magic 2 reunites Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman 28 years after the original romantic fantasy.

  • The trailer for the sequel has been unveiled.

  • It will arrive in cinemas on September 11, 2026.

Warner Bros. has unveiled the trailer for Practical Magic 2 after its debut last week at CinemaCon in Las Vegas. Starring Nicole Kidman and Sandra Bullock in the lead roles, it will hit the screens this September.

Practical Magic 2 trailer out

Directed by Susanne Bier, the sequel to the 1998 film will see Bullock and Kidman in their respective roles of Sally and Gillian Owens. The second instalment “returns to a world steeped in moonlit mischief and powerful ancestral magic, as the Owens sisters must confront the dark curse that threatens to unravel their family once and for all in a must-see cinematic event of fun, magic and mayhem.”

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Watch the trailer here.

Practical Magic 2 cast

Alongside Kidman and Bullock, Joey King, Lee Pace, Maisie Williams, Xolo Maridueña, and Solly McLeod round out the cast. Stockard Channing and Dianne Wiest are also returning as Frances and Jet Owens, Sally and Gilly’s aunts in the original film.

About Practical Magic 2

Based on the 2021 novel The Book of Magic by Alice Hoffman, the fourth in her Practical Magic book series, the sequel is written by Akiva Goldsman and Georgia Pritchett. Denise DiNovi, Bullock and Kidman have produced it, with Andrew Kosove, Broderick Johnson, Donald Sabourin and Hoffman serving as executive producers.

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The sequel reunites Bullock and Kidman 28 years after the original romantic fantasy. In the sequel, Sally has adult daughters who have started living on their own. Gilly has settled with a black cat. But they soon land in trouble and come back from their New England town to confront a family curse.

The video begins with narration from Sally saying, “I’m sure you’ve heard of the Owens family — the ones from Massachusetts, the ones their neighbours whisper are witches.”

Lee Pace meets the sisters, with Sally telling him, “Everyone we love dies.”

Gillian says, “A really horrible death…It’s not great for the Tinder bio.”

Pace and the Owens sisters are seen on a train where Gillian says, “Everything’s going to be okay.”

Sally replies, “Everything’s going to be okay? Just like it was when we had to bury a corpse under a rose bush? That kind of fine, or different?”

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Practical Magic 2 will arrive in theatres worldwide on September 11, 2026.

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