Street Fighter Trailer Drops: Vidyut Jamwal, Jason Momoa Lead Explosive Reboot

The Street Fighter trailer has finally dropped, offering a high-energy glimpse into the live-action reboot starring Vidyut Jamwal, Jason Momoa and Noah Centineo.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Updated on:
Published at:
Street Fighter
Street Fighter trailer Photo: Instagram
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Street Fighter trailer reveals reboot with Vidyut Jamwal’s Hollywood debut as Dhalsim.

  • Film features iconic characters including Ryu, Chun-Li and Ken Masters.

  • Street Fighter reboot set for October 16, 2026 theatrical release worldwide.

The Street Fighter trailer has finally dropped, giving fans a first look at the live-action reboot that brings together Vidyut Jamwal, Jason Momoa and Noah Centineo. As Hollywood continues to lean into video game adaptations, the iconic fighting franchise is now stepping back into the spotlight with a film that blends nostalgia with spectacle.

Street Fighter trailer introduces iconic characters and world

The trailer opens by introducing familiar faces from the franchise, including Ryu, Chun-Li and Ken Masters, while teasing the larger world they inhabit. Set in the early 1990s, the story follows Ryu and Ken as they are drawn into the World Warrior Tournament, only to uncover a deeper conspiracy beneath the surface.

Signature elements from the games have been retained, with stylised combat sequences, exaggerated moves and visual callbacks that long-time fans will instantly recognise. The tone leans into both action and humour, staying true to the franchise’s over-the-top energy.

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Vidyut Jamwal, Jason Momoa lead Street Fighter reboot cast

The reboot features Andrew Koji as Ryu, Noah Centineo as Ken Masters and Vidyut Jamwal as Dhalsim, marking his Hollywood debut. Callina Liang steps into the role of Chun-Li, while Jason Momoa takes on the character of Blanka.

The ensemble also includes Curtis Jackson and David Dastmalchian, adding further weight to the film’s global appeal. Directed by Kitao Sakurai, the film aims to capture the spirit of the arcade classic while reimagining it for a contemporary audience.

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When will Street Fighter release?

While the trailer sets the tone and scale of the film, audiences will have to wait a little longer to see it unfold on the big screen. The film is currently slated for a theatrical release on October 16, 2026.

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