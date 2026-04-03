Masters of the Universe Trailer Reveals Nicholas Galitzine As He-Man In Reboot

Summary of this article
Masters of the Universe trailer introduces Nicholas Galitzine as He-Man.
The film sets up a battle between Prince Adam and Skeletor.
The reboot blends sci-fi spectacle with action and nostalgia.
The trailer for Masters of the Universe has been unveiled, introducing Nicholas Galitzine as Prince Adam in a live-action reboot that blends science fiction with large-scale action. Directed by Travis Knight, the film revisits the iconic franchise with a fresh cinematic approach, positioning itself as a major theatrical spectacle.
In the trailer, the familiar line “I have the power” is delivered, signalling the transformation of Prince Adam into He-Man. The narrative is set in motion as Adam is drawn back to his home planet, Eternia, after years away. It is suggested that his return is triggered by the mystical Sword of Power, which calls him back at a time of crisis.
A battle for Eternia takes centre stage
The central conflict is established with Eternia under the control of Skeletor, portrayed by Jared Leto. The kingdom is shown to be on the brink of collapse, prompting Adam to embrace his destiny. He is joined by allies including Teela, played by Camila Mendes, and Duncan, also known as Man-at-Arms, portrayed by Idris Elba.
The trailer highlights a world defined by its scale and stakes, where the battle between good and evil unfolds across visually expansive landscapes. Action sequences, combined with emotional undertones, suggest a narrative rooted in identity, responsibility and heroism.
A new take on a familiar universe
The film features an ensemble cast that includes Alison Brie, James Purefoy, Morena Baccarin, Johannes Haukur Johannesson, Charlotte Riley, and Kristen Wiig, who has voiced the character Roboto. The project has been developed by Amazon MGM Studios in collaboration with Mattel Studios, aiming to reintroduce the franchise to contemporary audiences.
The announcement shared on social media described the experience as one that should be watched in cinemas, with the film being released in multiple languages including English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Premium formats such as IMAX are also expected to be part of its theatrical rollout.
With its mix of nostalgia and spectacle, Masters of the Universe positions itself as both a revival and a reimagining of a beloved story. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on June 6, 2026.