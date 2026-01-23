Masters Of The Universe Trailer: Nicholas Galitzine Brings He-Man To Live-Action Cinema

The trailer opens away from the familiar fantasy setting, with Adam living on Earth, disconnected from his origins and unaware of his true destiny. That fragile normalcy is disrupted by the re-emergence of the Sword of Power, pulling him back into a universe ruled by fear, war and the iron grip of Skeletor. The tone leans heavily into epic fantasy, with sharp visual contrasts between Earth’s ordinariness and Eternia’s heightened mythic scale.