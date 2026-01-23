Masters Of The Universe Trailer: Nicholas Galitzine Brings He-Man To Live-Action Cinema

Masters of the Universe trailer introduces Nicholas Galitzine as He-Man in a long-awaited live-action adaptation of Mattel’s iconic franchise.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Updated on:
Updated on:
Nicholas Galitzine
Masters of the Universe starring Nicholas Galitzine Photo: IMDb
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  Masters of the Universe trailer reveals Nicholas Galitzine as He-Man.

  Live-action film reimagines Eternia and Skeletor for modern audiences.

  Travis Knight directs Mattel's iconic franchise revival for cinemas.

Masters of the Universe movie trailer has finally unveiled Nicholas Galitzine as He-Man, marking the character’s return to the big screen after more than three decades. The live-action film reintroduces the legendary hero through a grounded yet expansive lens, positioning Prince Adam as a reluctant warrior drawn back into a cosmic conflict that threatens his home world of Eternia.

Masters of the Universe trailer out: A first look at He-Man’s return

The trailer opens away from the familiar fantasy setting, with Adam living on Earth, disconnected from his origins and unaware of his true destiny. That fragile normalcy is disrupted by the re-emergence of the Sword of Power, pulling him back into a universe ruled by fear, war and the iron grip of Skeletor. The tone leans heavily into epic fantasy, with sharp visual contrasts between Earth’s ordinariness and Eternia’s heightened mythic scale.

Nicholas Galitzine as He-Man: A modern reinvention

Nicholas Galitzine’s casting signals a clear attempt to modernise the He-Man mythos without discarding its iconic roots. Known for his versatility across genres, Galitzine plays Prince Adam as a character shaped by loss and displacement rather than instant heroism. The transformation into He-Man feels earned, framed as a reclamation of identity rather than a sudden power shift.

Opposite him, Jared Leto’s Skeletor is introduced as a menacing force rather than a flamboyant villain, suggesting a darker, more controlled interpretation of the classic antagonist. The dynamic sets up a conflict rooted as much in ideology and legacy as it is in brute force.

From toy line to live-action spectacle

The He-Man film adaptation traces its roots to Mattel’s Masters of the Universe toy line, which became a pop-culture phenomenon through the 1983 animated series and later the 1987 live-action film starring Dolph Lundgren. This new version arrives after years of stalled attempts, finally taking shape under Amazon MGM Studios and Mattel Studios, with director Travis Knight aiming to balance nostalgia with a more focused, contemporary narrative.

Masters of the Universe cast and scale

Alongside Nicholas Galitzine and Jared Leto, the film features Camila Mendes, Alison Brie, Idris Elba, James Purefoy and Morena Baccarin, signalling a world built around multiple characters rather than a single hero. The trailer’s sculpted production design and operatic visuals, paired with a multilingual theatrical release, position the film as a global franchise revival rather than a one-off reboot.

Masters of the Universe will release theatrically in India in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, hitting screens on June 5 2026.

Published At:
