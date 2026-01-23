Harry Styles Announces 2026 Tour With 30 Nights In New York City, Check Out The Dates

Harry Styles 2026 Tour dates and cities

Under the Harry Styles 2026 tour dates and cities, New York stands out as the only US stop and a major highlight, with the singer set to headline a 30-night residency at Madison Square Garden, marking one of the longest single-city runs of his career. Beyond the music, Styles has partnered with charities including Choose Love, LIVE Trust, and HeadCount, and even shared a playful moment online after NBC’s Steve Kornacki jokingly “broke” the tour news on television, adding to the buzz around his global return to the stage.