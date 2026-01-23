BTS Adds 2 Concerts To Arirang World Tour, Tickets Sold Out During The Pre-Sale

BTS, which recently announced 79 stops across 34 cities, has now added two more shows to the Arirang World Tour, bringing the total to 81.
They have added two concert dates in North America.
BTS World Tour 2026-2027 will kick-start in April.
BTS World Tour 2026-2027 is one of the highly anticipated upcoming concerts — marking the K-pop boy band's first group project after a nearly 4-year hiatus. They will kick-start their tour after the release of their album Arirang in March, which they announced recently.
BTS adds 2 concert dates to Arirang World Tour
Recently, BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, Taehyung, aka V, and Jungkook announced the dates and cities for their forthcoming world tour — the first full-scale tour since their military service.
They had announced 79 stops across 34 cities, and now added two more shows, bringing the total to 81. It will start in South Korea in April and will run through to March 2027.
About BTS' additional shows in World Tour
On January 23, the BTS official account shared an update about two new dates for shows in North America. BigHit Music said, “Thanks to the support of ARMY, we are holding one additional show in each city: TAMPA & STANFORD, for the “BTS WORLD TOUR ‘ARIRANG. We look forward to ARMY’s love and support.”
On April 28, 2026, a new show will be held at the Raymond James Stadium, after the April 25 and 26 shows in Tampa, Florida. On Tuesday, May 19, 2026, another concert will be held at Stanford Stadium, in addition to the April 16 and 17 shows in Stanford, California.
The pre-sale for both concerts began on January 23, with general ticketing on January 24.
BigHit also announced that tickets for the first three shows (April 9, 11, and 12) in Goyang, South Korea, were sold out within hours during the ARMY membership pre-sale.
BTS new album ARIRANG will be out on March 20 at 1 p.m. KST.