Go Youn-Jung On Can This Love Be Translated: It Has Motivated Me And Given So Much Strength

Go Youn-Jung opened up about Netflix's Can This Love Be Translated and how it motivated her. The show premiered on the OTT platform on Friday.

Go Youn-Jung
Go Youn-Jung on Can This Love Be Translated
  • Can This Love Be Translated? premiered on Friday (January 16).

  • Directed by Yoo Young-eun, the romantic drama stars Kim Seon-ho and Go Youn-jung.

  • Go Youn-jung opened up about the show, saying it has motivated her and given her strength. 

Netflix's new K-drama Can This Love Be Translated? premiered on Friday (January 16). Directed by Yoo Young-eun, the romantic drama, starring Kim Seon-ho and Go Youn-jung, has opened to positive reviews. It has been written by Hong sisters (Hong Jung-eun and Hong Mi-ran), known for their hit shows, including Hotel del Luna, My Girlfriend Is a Gumiho, The Greatest Love and A Korean Odyssey.

To those unaware, Can This Love Be Translated? marks Youn-jung's second project with the Hong sisters after their hit Alchemy of Souls.

Go Youn-jung on reuniting with the Hong sisters

In an interview with PTI, Youn-jung said, "Something I felt when I worked with them back then as well as now is that they are writers who are able to create a time and space that feels like you're in a fairy tale."

Alchemy of Souls was the fantasy genre but I feel like they do an amazing job in creating a fantasy within a world that's not really fantastical. It feels like a fairy tale," added the 29-year-old actor.

"It almost feels like there is a different universe, a different country where these characters would actually live. So I went into this character wishing that she comes off as someone who's endearing and lovable to the viewers," she said further.

About Go Youn-jung

At a very young age, the South Korean rising star has given some of the stellar performances in series such as Moving, Resident Playbook and Alchemy of Souls: Light and Shadow. Her role of Cha Mu-hee in Can This Love Be Translated? has received praise from fans.

Go Youn-jung on her character in Can This Love Be Translated?

The 12-episode series revolves around an actor and an interpreter who fall in love with each other while working on a dating reality show.

On her character, Youn-jung said, "While you would think that she's very straightforward, when it comes to matters of her heart, she tends to beat around the bush. I think that was one of the most challenging moments for me in this drama series because there are certain words in her speech where she is saying things that seem like she's being honest, but it is not really how she feels. She's trying to express it in a very indirect way."

She also admitted that initially she thought of "feeling a lot of pressure" due to the hype of the show.

But it was nothing like that and "motivated" her and gave her "strength." She is excited because of the way the fans are reacting to it. "We did our very best in order to not let our fans' expectations down. So I hope that you're just as excited to watch it and show the series a lot of love," she added.

