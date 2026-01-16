BTS' New Album Titled Arirang, Here's What It Means

K-pop boy band BTS is coming up with their fifth studio album, the band's first group project after the completion of their mandatory military service. BTS' new album is titled ARIRANG. It was announced Friday morning via BigHit Music's social media channels, sending the ARMY into a frenzy. The pre-orders opened January 16 at 11 a.m. KST, both online and offline. BTS new album will be out on March 20 at 1 p.m. KST. For the unversed, ARIRANG is more than just a name — holding a deep significance in Korean culture.