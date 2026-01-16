BTS' New Album Titled Arirang, Here's What It Means

BTS' new album is titled ARIRANG.
K-pop boy band BTS is coming up with their fifth studio album, the band's first group project after the completion of their mandatory military service. BTS' new album is titled ARIRANG. It was announced Friday morning via BigHit Music's social media channels, sending the ARMY into a frenzy. The pre-orders opened January 16 at 11 a.m. KST, both online and offline. BTS new album will be out on March 20 at 1 p.m. KST. For the unversed, ARIRANG is more than just a name — holding a deep significance in Korean culture.
BTS new album title reveal
On January 16, at 12 AM KST, BigHit Music shared an official statement, confirming BTS' new album name and pre-order information. According to the music label, ARIRANG will be released in two versions: Rooted in Korea Ver. and Rooted in Music Ver.
The septet shared a special message with the ARMY through an audio text message. They revealed the name along with a message, which was posted on Apple Music. They opened the audio with their signature style, "We are BTS". RM then says, "We are so excited to share our new album Arirang", and Jin, J-Hope, Suga, Jimin, V and Jungkook join in asking fans for love and support.
As per BTS, the album will also include Living Legend version, Weverse album version and 7-member version Standard Vinyls.
About Arirang
Arirang will feature 14 tracks. It promises to “delve into the emotional journey and introspection experienced by the seven members over the years,” according to Big Hit Entertainment.
What does Arirang mean?
Arirang is the most beloved Korean folk song, an unofficial and sentimental national anthem with approximately 3,600 variations of 60 different versions. It is said to be at least 600 years old.
"Arirang” also holds symbolic significance in Korea’s modern history, especially during the Japanese colonial rule, the 1950-53 Korean War and the division of the peninsula. As per historical records, the song was a slogan during Korea’s struggle for independence under Japanese occupation.
Though there is no specific meaning of "Arirang", some scholars claim “ari” derives from an old Korean word meaning “beautiful” or “aching”, and “rang” means “beloved”.
“Arirang” is also interpreted as themes of separation, loss, tragedy and pain. Some say “Arirang” means "reunion", which fans believe that the album's title goes well with BTS' comeback after military enlistment.