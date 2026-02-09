BTS Announces Free ARIRANG Concert In Seoul's Gwanghwamun Square; Check Out The Details

BTS free concert details

BTS'S new album will be out on March 20 at 1 pm KST. The free concert is scheduled for March 21, 2026, at 8 pm KST (5 PM IST). Fans need not pay for the tickets to attend the event. ARMY has two options to attend the live concert. The first is through Weverse Global, reserved for ARMY Membership holders. The application period opens on February 10 at 11 am KST (8:30 AM IST) and closes on February 13 at 11:59 pm KST. For this, ARMY Membership holders need to purchase designated Weverse Global products during the application window.