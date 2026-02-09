BTS Announces Free ARIRANG Concert In Seoul's Gwanghwamun Square; Check Out The Details

BTS announced a free concert in Seoul to celebrate their ARIRANG album.
It's a free outdoor concert at Gwanghwamun Square on March 21, 2026.
The septet will perform new songs, including the ARIRANG title track, for the first time.
BTS recently announced their upcoming 2026-2027 ARIRANG tour, which marks RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook's first full-scale tour since their military service. It will kick off in South Korea in April and will run through to March 2027. The first show will be on April 9 in Goyang, South Korea.
BigHit Music has announced BTS THE COMEBACK LIVE | ARIRANG, a free concert in Seoul to celebrate the release of the band's fifth studio album, ARIRANG. The live concert is scheduled to be held in Seoul's Gwanghwamun Square, where the septet will perform songs from the new album, including the title song, live for the very first time.
BTS free concert details
BTS'S new album will be out on March 20 at 1 pm KST. The free concert is scheduled for March 21, 2026, at 8 pm KST (5 PM IST). Fans need not pay for the tickets to attend the event. ARMY has two options to attend the live concert. The first is through Weverse Global, reserved for ARMY Membership holders. The application period opens on February 10 at 11 am KST (8:30 AM IST) and closes on February 13 at 11:59 pm KST. For this, ARMY Membership holders need to purchase designated Weverse Global products during the application window.
The second one is a general on-sale, open for everybody via NOL Ticket. Ticket details will be announced on February 20 at 12 pm KST (9:30 AM IST), and will go live on February 23 at 8 pm KST (4:30 PM IST).
How do BTS fans outside Seoul watch the concert live?
BTS THE COMEBACK LIVE | ARIRANG can be streamed live on Netflix on March 21.