BTS Announces World Tour 2026-2027: Check Out Dates, Cities And Other Details

K-pop group BTS is set to kick off their new tour this year. The dates and cities of BTS world tour 2026-2027 have been announced.

  • Ahead of their new album release, BTS has announced world tour 2026-2027.

  • The septet will be covering 34 cities with over 70 shows across five continents, including Asia, North America, Europe, South America, and Australia.

  • This will be their first full-scale tour since their military service.

BTS will launch their new album in March this year — the band's first group project after a nearly 4-year hiatus. Ahead of the album release, the K-pop boy band has announced their upcoming 2026-2027 tour. BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, Taehyung, aka V, and Jungkook have announced the dates and cities for their forthcoming world tour — the first full-scale tour since their military service.

Is India on the list of BTS World Tour? Here are the details about the BTS 2026-2027 world tour.

BTS 2026–2027 world tour details

On Tuesday evening, taking to Weverse, the official page of BTS shared about their concert. However, India was not mentioned in the list.

The septet will be covering 34 regions with 79 shows across five continents, including Asia, North America, Europe, South America, and Australia.

It will kick off in South Korea in April and will run through to March 2027.

BTS global tour 2026 dates

  • April 9 and April 11-12 – Goyang, South Korea

  • April 17-18 – Tokyo

  • April 25-26 – Tampa, Florida

  • May 2-3 – El Paso, Texas

  • May 7 and May 9-10 – Mexico City

  • May 16-17 – Stanford, California

  • May 23-24 and 27 – Las Vegas

  • June 12-13 – Busan, South Korea

  • June 26-27 – Madrid

  • July 1-2 – Brussels

  • July 6-7 – London

  • July 11-12 – Munich

  • July 17-18 – Paris

  • Aug 1-2 – East Rutherford, New Jersey

  • Aug 5-6 – Foxborough, Massachusetts

  • Aug 10-11 – Baltimore

  • Aug 15-16 – Arlington, Texas

  • Aug 22-23 – Toronto

  • Aug 27-28 – Chicago

  • Sept 1-2 and Sept 5-6 – Los Angeles

  • Oct 2-3 – Bogotá, Colombia

  • Oct 9-10 – Lima, Peru

  • Oct 16-17 – Santiago, Chile

  • Oct 23-24 – Buenos Aires, Argentina

  • Oct 28 and Oct 30-31 – São Paulo

  • Nov 19 and Nov 21-22 – Kaohsiung, Taiwan

  • Dec 3 and Dec 5-6 – Bangkok

  • Dec 12-13 – Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

  • Dec 17, 19-20 and Dec 22 – Singapore

  • Dec 26-27 – Jakarta

BTS world tour dates 2027

  • Feb 12-13 – Melbourne, Australia

  • Feb 20-21 – Sydney

  • March 4 and March 6-7 – Hong Kong

  • March 13-14 – Manila, Philippines

BTS world tour ticket details

ARMY Membership holders are required to register on HYBE's Weverse platform for presale tickets, available on January 22 and 23.

General ticket sales for all regions will be on January 24.

About BTS upcoming album

BTS' comeback album will be released on March 20, 2026. The pre‑orders will go live on January 16 at 11 AM KST.

