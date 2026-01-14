BTS Announces World Tour 2026-2027: Check Out Dates, Cities And Other Details

BTS will launch their new album in March this year — the band's first group project after a nearly 4-year hiatus. Ahead of the album release, the K-pop boy band has announced their upcoming 2026-2027 tour. BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, Taehyung, aka V, and Jungkook have announced the dates and cities for their forthcoming world tour — the first full-scale tour since their military service.