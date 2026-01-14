BTS Announces World Tour 2026-2027: Check Out Dates, Cities And Other Details

Ahead of their new album release, BTS has announced world tour 2026-2027.
The septet will be covering 34 cities with over 70 shows across five continents, including Asia, North America, Europe, South America, and Australia.
This will be their first full-scale tour since their military service.
Is India on the list of BTS World Tour? Here are the details about the BTS 2026-2027 world tour.
BTS 2026–2027 world tour details
On Tuesday evening, taking to Weverse, the official page of BTS shared about their concert. However, India was not mentioned in the list.
It will kick off in South Korea in April and will run through to March 2027.
BTS global tour 2026 dates
April 9 and April 11-12 – Goyang, South Korea
April 17-18 – Tokyo
April 25-26 – Tampa, Florida
May 2-3 – El Paso, Texas
May 7 and May 9-10 – Mexico City
May 16-17 – Stanford, California
May 23-24 and 27 – Las Vegas
June 12-13 – Busan, South Korea
June 26-27 – Madrid
July 1-2 – Brussels
July 6-7 – London
July 11-12 – Munich
July 17-18 – Paris
Aug 1-2 – East Rutherford, New Jersey
Aug 5-6 – Foxborough, Massachusetts
Aug 10-11 – Baltimore
Aug 15-16 – Arlington, Texas
Aug 22-23 – Toronto
Aug 27-28 – Chicago
Sept 1-2 and Sept 5-6 – Los Angeles
Oct 2-3 – Bogotá, Colombia
Oct 9-10 – Lima, Peru
Oct 16-17 – Santiago, Chile
Oct 23-24 – Buenos Aires, Argentina
Oct 28 and Oct 30-31 – São Paulo
Nov 19 and Nov 21-22 – Kaohsiung, Taiwan
Dec 3 and Dec 5-6 – Bangkok
Dec 12-13 – Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Dec 17, 19-20 and Dec 22 – Singapore
Dec 26-27 – Jakarta
BTS world tour dates 2027
Feb 12-13 – Melbourne, Australia
Feb 20-21 – Sydney
March 4 and March 6-7 – Hong Kong
March 13-14 – Manila, Philippines
BTS world tour ticket details
ARMY Membership holders are required to register on HYBE's Weverse platform for presale tickets, available on January 22 and 23.
General ticket sales for all regions will be on January 24.
About BTS upcoming album
BTS' comeback album will be released on March 20, 2026. The pre‑orders will go live on January 16 at 11 AM KST.