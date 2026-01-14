K-Drama Releases This Week: No Tail to Tell, Positively Yours, Can This Love Be Translated? And More

Blending fantasy with modern romance, this drama follows a Gen Z gumiho determined to avoid moral extremes to preserve her immortality. Her carefully controlled existence unravels after an encounter with a self-absorbed football star leaves her human. As she navigates emotions for the first time, the show explores identity, vulnerability, and unexpected intimacy. Kim Hye Yoon and Lomon share the screen for the first time here. It is releasing on January 16.