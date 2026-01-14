K-Drama Releases This Week: No Tail to Tell, Positively Yours, Can This Love Be Translated? And More

Mid-January brings a packed K-drama slate, with fresh premieres and key episode drops across OTT platforms.

New K-Dramas releasing this week (Jan 12-18, 2026)
  • Netflix is set to roll out major K-drama premieres in mid-January, adding to its growing lineup of Korean drama releases.

  • Fantasy, romance, and family dramas lead this week’s new K-drama offerings across platforms.

  • Daily Korean dramas return with important plot twists and major story developments.

The third week of January brings a packed slate for K-drama fans, with major premieres and high-stakes episode drops set to land across Netflix, Viki, and Korean broadcast networks. From glossy rom-coms and fantasy dramas to family sagas and revenge thrillers, the releases from January 14 to January 18 offer something for every kind of viewer settling into a mid-month binge.

Netflix K-dramas releasing this week

1. Can This Love Be Translated?

A still from Can This Love Be Translated?
A still from Can This Love Be Translated? Photo: IMDb
info_icon

Kim Seon Ho returns to romantic comedy territory alongside Go Youn Jung in this globe-hopping love story centred on an elite interpreter and a top Hallyu actress. What begins as a strictly professional arrangement becomes emotionally messy as differing ideas of love collide, further complicated by an unexpected romantic rival. The series leans into charm, witty dialogue, and cross-cultural tension while building a slow-burning romance. It is releasing on January 16.

2. No Tail to Tell

No Tail to Tell poster
No Tail to Tell poster Photo: IMDb
info_icon

Blending fantasy with modern romance, this drama follows a Gen Z gumiho determined to avoid moral extremes to preserve her immortality. Her carefully controlled existence unravels after an encounter with a self-absorbed football star leaves her human. As she navigates emotions for the first time, the show explores identity, vulnerability, and unexpected intimacy. Kim Hye Yoon and Lomon share the screen for the first time here. It is releasing on January 16.

3. Undercover Miss Hong

A still from Undercover Miss Hong
A still from Undercover Miss Hong Photo: IMDb
info_icon

Set against the backdrop of South Korea’s IMF crisis, Park Shin Hye headlines this workplace comedy with a sharp investigative edge. Playing a prosecutor forced to impersonate her younger sister, she infiltrates a financial firm while juggling office politics, corruption probes, and unresolved history with an ex who now happens to be her boss. The tone balances satire, nostalgia, and suspense. You can watch it from January 17 onwards.

New Viki releases and episode drops

4. Positively Yours

Positively Yours poster
Positively Yours poster Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Adapted from a popular webtoon, this rom-com leans into chaotic consequences after a one-night stand between a chaebol heir and a junior manager results in an unexpected pregnancy. Both characters swear off love, only to find themselves unwillingly tied together. The drama thrives on awkward humour and emotional reversals rather than glossy perfection. It will available to stream from January 17.

5. Love Me

A still from Love Me
A still from Love Me Photo: Instagram
info_icon

This slice-of-life family melodrama focuses on a flawed but recognisable household navigating love, ambition and long-buried secrets. With intersecting personal arcs and generational conflict, the series prioritises emotional realism over spectacle. The show is a Korean adaptation of the Swedish drama Älska mig. It will have its OTT release on January 16.

6. Our Golden Days

Our Golden Days poster
Our Golden Days poster Photo: IMDb
info_icon

This family romance explores generational ideas of success and happiness through the lens of a dysfunctional household. As emotional wounds surface, the drama gently examines how love evolves over time, anchored by a quiet love triangle and everyday conflicts. Speculated to go on air between January 17–18.

Daily Korean dramas airing this week

7. Marie and Her Three Daddies

A still from Marie and Her Three Daddies
A still from Marie and Her Three Daddies Photo: IMDb
info_icon

A light-hearted family drama sparked by a chaotic paternity mystery involving three possible fathers. While humour drives the narrative, the story also touches on belonging, abandonment and chosen family. Speculated to go on air between January 17–18.

8. Made in Korea

A still from Made in Korea
A still from Made in Korea Photo: IMDb
info_icon

The political thriller reaches a turning point this week, closing its season with a tense confrontation between power and principle. Set in the 1970s, the drama reflects on ambition, corruption and the cost of control. Releasing on January 17.

So, which K-dramas are you watching this week?

