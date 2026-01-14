K-Drama Releases This Week: No Tail to Tell, Positively Yours, Can This Love Be Translated? And More

Netflix is set to roll out major K-drama premieres in mid-January, adding to its growing lineup of Korean drama releases.
Fantasy, romance, and family dramas lead this week’s new K-drama offerings across platforms.
Daily Korean dramas return with important plot twists and major story developments.
The third week of January brings a packed slate for K-drama fans, with major premieres and high-stakes episode drops set to land across Netflix, Viki, and Korean broadcast networks. From glossy rom-coms and fantasy dramas to family sagas and revenge thrillers, the releases from January 14 to January 18 offer something for every kind of viewer settling into a mid-month binge.
Netflix K-dramas releasing this week
1. Can This Love Be Translated?
Kim Seon Ho returns to romantic comedy territory alongside Go Youn Jung in this globe-hopping love story centred on an elite interpreter and a top Hallyu actress. What begins as a strictly professional arrangement becomes emotionally messy as differing ideas of love collide, further complicated by an unexpected romantic rival. The series leans into charm, witty dialogue, and cross-cultural tension while building a slow-burning romance. It is releasing on January 16.
2. No Tail to Tell
Blending fantasy with modern romance, this drama follows a Gen Z gumiho determined to avoid moral extremes to preserve her immortality. Her carefully controlled existence unravels after an encounter with a self-absorbed football star leaves her human. As she navigates emotions for the first time, the show explores identity, vulnerability, and unexpected intimacy. Kim Hye Yoon and Lomon share the screen for the first time here. It is releasing on January 16.
3. Undercover Miss Hong
Set against the backdrop of South Korea’s IMF crisis, Park Shin Hye headlines this workplace comedy with a sharp investigative edge. Playing a prosecutor forced to impersonate her younger sister, she infiltrates a financial firm while juggling office politics, corruption probes, and unresolved history with an ex who now happens to be her boss. The tone balances satire, nostalgia, and suspense. You can watch it from January 17 onwards.
New Viki releases and episode drops
4. Positively Yours
Adapted from a popular webtoon, this rom-com leans into chaotic consequences after a one-night stand between a chaebol heir and a junior manager results in an unexpected pregnancy. Both characters swear off love, only to find themselves unwillingly tied together. The drama thrives on awkward humour and emotional reversals rather than glossy perfection. It will available to stream from January 17.
5. Love Me
This slice-of-life family melodrama focuses on a flawed but recognisable household navigating love, ambition and long-buried secrets. With intersecting personal arcs and generational conflict, the series prioritises emotional realism over spectacle. The show is a Korean adaptation of the Swedish drama Älska mig. It will have its OTT release on January 16.
6. Our Golden Days
This family romance explores generational ideas of success and happiness through the lens of a dysfunctional household. As emotional wounds surface, the drama gently examines how love evolves over time, anchored by a quiet love triangle and everyday conflicts. Speculated to go on air between January 17–18.
Daily Korean dramas airing this week
7. Marie and Her Three Daddies
A light-hearted family drama sparked by a chaotic paternity mystery involving three possible fathers. While humour drives the narrative, the story also touches on belonging, abandonment and chosen family. Speculated to go on air between January 17–18.
8. Made in Korea
The political thriller reaches a turning point this week, closing its season with a tense confrontation between power and principle. Set in the 1970s, the drama reflects on ambition, corruption and the cost of control. Releasing on January 17.
