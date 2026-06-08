Tony Awards 2026: Death Of A Salesman Sweeps Six Prizes; Ragtime, Schmigadoon!, Liberation Win Big | Full Winners List

Death of a Salesman, starring Nathan Lane and Laurie Metcalf, won big at the 2026 Tonys with six awards.
In the musical categories, Schmigadoon!, Ragtime, and The Lost Boys won four awards apiece.
Cats: The Jellicle Ball won three trophies.
Broadway’s biggest night, the 79th Annual Tony Awards, took place on Sunday (June 7) at Radio City Music Hall in New York City. Hosted by Pink, the awards night featured stunning performances and powerful speeches.
For plays, Arthur Miller's Death of a Salesman won big, taking home six trophies, including Best Revival of a Play and Best Performance by an Actress in a leading role in a play for Lesley Manville.
In the musical categories, Schmigadoon!, Ragtime, and The Lost Boys won four awards apiece. Cats: The Jellicle Ball won three trophies.
John Lithgow won for lead actor for his role in the play Giant, his third Tony win, while Alden Ehrenreich won best actor in a featured role for the play Becky Shaw.
Have a look at the full list of Tony Awards 2026 winners
Best Musical
The Lost Boys
Schmigadoon! (WINNER)
Titaníque
Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)
Best Play
The Balusters
Giant
Liberation (WINNER)
Little Bear Ridge Road
Revival of a Musical
Cats: The Jellicle Ball
Ragtime (WINNER)
Richard O’Brien’s The Rocky Horror Show
Revival of a Play
Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman (WINNER)
Becky Shaw
Every Brilliant Thing
Fallen Angels
Oedipus
Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical
Nicholas Christopher, Chess
Luke Evans, Richard O’Brien’s The Rocky Horror Show
Joshua Henry, Ragtime (WINNER)
Sam Tutty, Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)
Brandon Uranowitz, Ragtime
Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play
Will Harrison, Punch
Nathan Lane, Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman
John Lithgow, Giant (WINNER)
Daniel Radcliffe, Every Brilliant Thing
Mark Strong, Oedipus
Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical
Sara Chase, Schmigadoon!
Stephanie Hsu, Richard O’Brien’s The Rocky Horror Show
Caissie Levy, Ragtime (WINNER)
Marla Mindelle, Titaníque
Christiani Pitts, Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)
Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play
Rose Byrne, Fallen Angels
Carrie Coon, Bug
Susannah Flood, Liberation
Lesley Manville, Oedipus (WINNER)
Kelli O’Hara, Fallen Angels
Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical
Ali Louis Bourzgui, The Lost Boys (WINNER)
André De Shields, Cats: The Jellicle Ball
Bryce Pinkham, Chess
Ben Levi Ross, Ragtime
Layton Williams, Titaníque
Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play
Christopher Abbott, Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman
Danny Burstein, Marjorie Prime
Brandon J. Dirden, Waiting for Godot
Alden Ehrenreich, Becky Shaw (WINNER)
Ruben Santiago-Hudson, August Wilson’s Joe Turner’s Come and Gone
Richard Thomas, The Balusters
Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical
Shoshana Bean, The Lost Boys (WINNER)
Hannah Cruz, Chess
Rachel Dratch, Richard O’Brien’s The Rocky Horror Show
Ana Gasteyer, Schmigadoon!
Nichelle Lewis, Ragtime
Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play
Betsy Aidem, Liberation
Marylouise Burke, The Balusters
Aya Cash, Giant
Laurie Metcalf, Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman (WINNER)
June Squibb, Marjorie Prime
Direction of a Musical
Michael Arden, The Lost Boys
Lear deBessonet, Ragtime
Christopher Gattelli, Schmigadoon!
Tim Jackson, Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)
Zhailon Levingston and Bill Rauch, Cats: The Jellicle Ball (WINNER)
Direction of a Play
Nicholas Hytner, Giant
Robert Icke, Oedipus
Kenny Leon, The Balusters
Joe Mantello, Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman (WINNER)
Whitney White, Liberation
Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre
Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman — Music by Caroline Shaw
August Wilson’s Joe Turner’s Come and Gone — Music by Steve Bargonetti
The Lost Boys — Music & Lyrics by The Rescues
Schmigadoon! — Music & Lyrics by Cinco Paul (WINNER)
Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) — Music & Lyrics by Jim Barne and Kit Buchan
Choreography
Christopher Gattelli, Schmigadoon!
Ellenore Scott, Ragtime
Ani Taj, Richard O’Brien’s The Rocky Horror Show
Omari Wiles and Arturo Lyons, Cats: The Jellicle Ball (WINNER)
Lauren Yalango-Grant and Christopher Cree Grant, The Lost Boys
Orchestrations
Doug Besterman and Mike Morris, Schmigadoon! (WINNER)
Ethan Popp, Kyler England, Adrianne “AG” Gonzalez and Gabriel Mann, The Lost Boys
Lux Pyramid, Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)
Brian Usifer, Chess
Andrew Lloyd Webber, David Wilson, Trevor Holder and Doug Schadt, Cats: The Jellicle Ball
Scenic Design in a Musical
dots, Richard O’Brien’s The Rocky Horror Show
Soutra Gilmour, Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)
Rachel Hauck, Cats: The Jellicle Ball
Dane Laffrey, The Lost Boys (WINNER)
Scott Pask, Schmigadoon!
Scenic Design in a Play
Hildegard Bechtler, Oedipus
Takeshi Kata, Bug
Chloe Lamford, Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman (WINNER)
David Korins, Dog Day Afternoon
David Rockwell, Fallen Angels
Costume Design in a Musical
Linda Cho, Ragtime
Linda Cho, Schmigadoon!
Qween Jean, Cats: The Jellicle Ball (WINNER)
Ryan Park, The Lost Boys
David I. Reynoso, Richard O’Brien’s The Rocky Horror Show
Costume Design in a Play
Brenda Abbandandolo, Dog Day Afternoon
Qween Jean, Liberation
Jeff Mahshie, Fallen Angels (WINNER)
Emilio Sosa, The Balusters
Paul Tazewell, August Wilson’s Joe Turner’s Come and Gone
Lighting Design in a Musical
Kevin Adams, Chess
Jane Cox, Richard O’Brien’s The Rocky Horror Show
Donald Holder, Schmigadoon!
Adam Honoré, Cats: The Jellicle Ball
Adam Honoré and Donald Holder, Ragtime
Jen Schriever and Michael Arden, The Lost Boys (WINNER)
Lighting Design in a Play
Isabella Byrd, Dog Day Afternoon
Natasha Chivers, Oedipus
Stacey Derosier, August Wilson’s Joe Turner’s Come and Gone
Heather Gilbert, Bug
Heather Gilbert, The Fear of 13
Jack Knowles, Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman (WINNER)
Sound Design of a Musical
Kai Harada, Cats: The Jellicle Ball
Kai Harada, Ragtime (WINNER)
Adam Fisher, The Lost Boys
Brian Ronan, Richard O’Brien’s The Rocky Horror Show
Walter Trarbach, Schmigadoon!
Sound Design of a Play
Justin Ellington, August Wilson’s Joe Turner’s Come and Gone
Tom Gibbons, Oedipus
Lee Kinney, The Fear of 13
Josh Schmidt, Bug
Mikaal Sulaiman, Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman (WINNER)
The 2026 Tony Awards aired on CBS and Paramount+.