Detroit Pistons 116-94 Orlando Magic, NBA 2026 Playoffs: Cade Cunningham Drops 32 To Power Dominant East Semis Entry

Detroit Pistons produced a dominant 116-94 win over the Orlando Magic in Game 7 of the 2026 NBA Playoffs, completing a stunning comeback from a 3-1 series deficit to advance to the Eastern Conference semifinals. After a tight opening quarter, Detroit blew the game open with a 40-point second period and maintained control through the second half, outscoring Orlando 63-45 after halftime. Cade Cunningham led from the front with 32 points and 12 assists, while Tobias Harris added 30 points and nine rebounds, and Jalen Duren chipped in with a 15-point, 15-rebound double-double. Paolo Banchero fought hard with a game-high 38 points, but the Magic struggled collectively as Detroit shot over 50% from the field and dominated both ends to seal a historic series win.

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NBA: Detroit Pistons vs Orlando Magic
Detroit Pistons forward Tobias Harris (12) celebrates with head coach J.B. Bickerstaff, left, as he leaves late in the fourth quarter of a win over the Orlando Magic in Game 7 of a first-round NBA basketball playoffs series in Detroit. | Photo: AP/Duane Burleson
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NBA: Orlando Magic vs Detroit Pistons
Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren, left, drives against Orlando Magic guard Anthony Black during the first half in Game 7 of a first-round NBA basketball playoffs series in Detroit. | Photo: AP/Duane Burleson
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NBA Basketball Game: Detroit Pistons vs Orlando Magic
Orlando Magic forward Moritz Wagner (21) pumps his fists after scoring against the Detroit Pistons during the first half in Game 7 of a first-round NBA basketball playoffs series in Detroit. | Photo: AP/Duane Burleson
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NBA Basketball Game: Orlando Magic vs Detroit Pistons
Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr., right, beats Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren (0) to a rebound during the first half in Game 7 of a first-round NBA basketball playoffs series in Detroit. | Photo: AP/Duane Burleson
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NBA Basketball: Detroit Pistons vs Orlando Magic
Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero, left, drives against Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham, right, during the first half in Game 7 of a first-round NBA basketball playoffs series in Detroit. | Photo: AP/Duane Burleson
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NBA Basketball: Orlando Magic vs Detroit Pistons
Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) celebrates with guards Ausar Thompson (9) and Daniss Jenkins (24) during the first half in Game 7 of a first-round NBA basketball playoffs series against the Orlando Magic in Detroit. | Photo: AP/Duane Burleson
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NBA Playoffs 2026: Detroit Pistons vs Orlando Magic
Orlando Magic guard Anthony Black (0) goes to the basket past Detroit Pistons forward Paul Reed (7) during the first half in Game 7 of a first-round NBA basketball playoffs series in Detroit. | Photo: AP/Duane Burleson
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NBA Playoffs 2026: Orlando Magic vs Detroit Pistons
Detroit Pistons guard Daniss Jenkins (24) celebrates with guards Cade Cunningham (2) and Javonte Green (31) after sinking a three-point basket against the Orlando Magic during the fourth quarter in Game 7 of a first-round NBA basketball playoffs series in Detroit. | Photo: AP/Duane Burleson
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Basketball: Detroit Pistons vs Orlando Magic
Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (5) drives to the basket against Detroit Pistons forward Tobias Harris, left, during the second half in Game 7 of a first-round NBA basketball playoffs series in Detroit. | Photo: AP/Duane Burleson
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Basketball: Orlando Magic vs Detroit Pistons
Fans cheer on the Detroit Pistons against the Orlando Magic during the second half in Game 7 of a first-round NBA basketball playoffs series in Detroit. | Photo: AP/Duane Burleson
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