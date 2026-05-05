Detroit Pistons 116-94 Orlando Magic, NBA 2026 Playoffs: Cade Cunningham Drops 32 To Power Dominant East Semis Entry

Detroit Pistons forward Tobias Harris (12) celebrates with head coach J.B. Bickerstaff, left, as he leaves late in the fourth quarter of a win over the Orlando Magic in Game 7 of a first-round NBA basketball playoffs series in Detroit. | Photo: AP/Duane Burleson

1/9 Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren, left, drives against Orlando Magic guard Anthony Black during the first half in Game 7 of a first-round NBA basketball playoffs series in Detroit. | Photo: AP/Duane Burleson





2/9 Orlando Magic forward Moritz Wagner (21) pumps his fists after scoring against the Detroit Pistons during the first half in Game 7 of a first-round NBA basketball playoffs series in Detroit. | Photo: AP/Duane Burleson





3/9 Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr., right, beats Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren (0) to a rebound during the first half in Game 7 of a first-round NBA basketball playoffs series in Detroit. | Photo: AP/Duane Burleson





4/9 Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero, left, drives against Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham, right, during the first half in Game 7 of a first-round NBA basketball playoffs series in Detroit. | Photo: AP/Duane Burleson





5/9 Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) celebrates with guards Ausar Thompson (9) and Daniss Jenkins (24) during the first half in Game 7 of a first-round NBA basketball playoffs series against the Orlando Magic in Detroit. | Photo: AP/Duane Burleson





6/9 Orlando Magic guard Anthony Black (0) goes to the basket past Detroit Pistons forward Paul Reed (7) during the first half in Game 7 of a first-round NBA basketball playoffs series in Detroit. | Photo: AP/Duane Burleson





7/9 Detroit Pistons guard Daniss Jenkins (24) celebrates with guards Cade Cunningham (2) and Javonte Green (31) after sinking a three-point basket against the Orlando Magic during the fourth quarter in Game 7 of a first-round NBA basketball playoffs series in Detroit. | Photo: AP/Duane Burleson





8/9 Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (5) drives to the basket against Detroit Pistons forward Tobias Harris, left, during the second half in Game 7 of a first-round NBA basketball playoffs series in Detroit. | Photo: AP/Duane Burleson





9/9 Fans cheer on the Detroit Pistons against the Orlando Magic during the second half in Game 7 of a first-round NBA basketball playoffs series in Detroit. | Photo: AP/Duane Burleson





