Detroit Pistons 116-94 Orlando Magic, NBA 2026 Playoffs: Cade Cunningham Drops 32 To Power Dominant East Semis Entry
Detroit Pistons produced a dominant 116-94 win over the Orlando Magic in Game 7 of the 2026 NBA Playoffs, completing a stunning comeback from a 3-1 series deficit to advance to the Eastern Conference semifinals. After a tight opening quarter, Detroit blew the game open with a 40-point second period and maintained control through the second half, outscoring Orlando 63-45 after halftime. Cade Cunningham led from the front with 32 points and 12 assists, while Tobias Harris added 30 points and nine rebounds, and Jalen Duren chipped in with a 15-point, 15-rebound double-double. Paolo Banchero fought hard with a game-high 38 points, but the Magic struggled collectively as Detroit shot over 50% from the field and dominated both ends to seal a historic series win.
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