Orlando Magic 79-93 Detroit Pistons, NBA 2026 Playoffs: Cunningham's 32 Points Steers Side To Victory

Cade Cunningham scored 32 points and the top-seeded Detroit Pistons pulled off an incredible rally Friday night, erasing a 24-point deficit and beating the Orlando Magic 93-79 to force a Game 7 in their Eastern Conference first-round series. Detroit trailed by 22 at the half and Orlando’s lead went to 62-38 early in the third quarter. The Magic looked absolutely poised to become the seventh No. 8 seed to eliminate a No. 1 seed in the first round. And then everything went wrong for Orlando. Everything. The Magic became the first team since 1996-97 — when play-by-play began getting tracked digitally — to lose at home after leading by at least 24 points with a chance to win a series.

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NBA: Orlando Magic vs Detroit Pistons
Detroit Pistons forward Tobias Harris (12) and guard Cade Cunningham (2) shake hands after defeating the Orlando Magic in Game 6 of a first-round NBA basketball playoffs series, in Orlando, Fla. | Photo: AP/John Raoux
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NBA: Detroit Pistons vs Orlando Magic
Detroit Pistons forward Tobias Harris (12) drives against Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (5) during the first half in Game 6 of a first-round NBA basketball playoffs series, in Orlando, Fla. | Photo: AP/John Raoux
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NBA Basketball Game: Orlando Magic vs Detroit Pistons
Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham, left, tires to get past Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero, right, during the first half in Game 6 of a first-round NBA basketball playoffs series in Orlando, Fla. | Photo: AP/John Raoux
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NBA Basketball Game: Detroit Pistons vs Orlando Magic
Detroit Pistons forward Duncan Robinson celebrates a 3-point shot against the Orlando Magic during the second half in Game 6 of a first-round NBA basketball playoffs series in Orlando, Fla. | Photo: AP/John Raoux
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NBA Basketball: Orlando Magic vs Detroit Pistons
Detroit Pistons guard Daniss Jenkins, left, fights for a loose ball with Orlando Magic forward Tristan da Silva during the second half in Game 6 of a first-round NBA basketball playoffs series in Orlando, Fla. | Photo: AP/John Raoux
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NBA Basketball: Detroit Pistons vs Orlando Magic
Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs, right, tries to steal the ball from Detroit Pistons guard Daniss Jenkins, left, during the second half in Game 6 of a first-round NBA basketball playoffs series in Orlando, Fla. | Photo: AP/John Raoux
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NBA Playoffs 2026: Orlando Magic vs Detroit Pistons
Detroit Pistons forward Tobias Harris (12) loses control of the ball in front of Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs, right, during the second half in Game 6 of a first-round NBA basketball playoffs series in Orlando, Fla. | Photo: AP/John Raoux
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NBA Playoffs 2026: Detroit Pistons vs Orlando Magic
Orlando Magic guard Jevon Carter, front left, dives for the ball in front of Detroit Pistons guard Ausar Thompson, front right, during the first half in Game 6 of a first-round NBA basketball playoffs series in Orlando, Fla. | Photo: AP/John Raoux
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Basketball: Orlando Magic vs Detroit Pistons
Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. (34) collects a pass in front of Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren (0) during the first half in Game 6 of a first-round NBA basketball playoffs series in Orlando, Fla. | Photo: AP/John Raoux
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Basketball: Detroit Pistons vs Orlando Magic
Fans wave rally towels during the second half of a win by the Detroit Pistons over the Orlando Magic in Game 5 of a first-round NBA basketball playoffs series in Detroit. | Photo: AP/Duane Burleson
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