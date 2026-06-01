Jackky Bhagnani Denies PVR INOX Dues Row With Vashu Bhagnani, Calls Reports Misleading

Jackky Bhagnani denied reports of a PVR INOX and Pooja Entertainment legal dispute.
PVR INOX Pictures issued its own clarification, calling the reports misleading and speculative.
The controversy emerged around alleged dues linked to three major film releases.
Reports of an alleged financial dispute between PVR INOX Pictures and Pooja Entertainment have now drawn a direct response from actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani. Addressing speculation around a possible legal confrontation involving veteran producer Vashu Bhagnani and his production banner, Jackky rejected the claims and insisted that the relationship between the two companies remains professional and respectful.
The controversy emerged after reports suggested that PVR INOX Pictures and Pooja Entertainment had fallen into disagreement over financial recoveries linked to a multi-film distribution arrangement. The reports triggered widespread discussion across entertainment and trade circles.
PVR INOX Pictures and Pooja Entertainment deny legal dispute
Responding to the claims, Jackky Bhagnani issued a statement through social media, describing the reports as inaccurate and urging media platforms to avoid circulating unverified information.
According to the statement, it was emphasised that Pooja Entertainment has maintained a long-standing relationship with the media built on trust, transparency and support for Indian cinema. Concern was also expressed over the impact such reports could have on the company’s reputation and stakeholders.
The statement further noted that PVR INOX Pictures had already clarified its position and confirmed that no public fallout exists between the two sides.
What triggered the PVR INOX dues speculation?
The controversy began after reports claimed that PVR INOX Pictures had entered into a distribution arrangement with Pooja Entertainment for films including Mission Raniganj, Ganapath, and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. It was alleged that a refundable advance of nearly Rs 100 crore had been paid, with recoveries linked to theatrical performance.
However, PVR INOX Pictures quickly distanced itself from these claims. In an official clarification, the company stated that the reports were misleading and speculative, while reiterating its cordial association with the Bhagnani family and acknowledging Jackky Bhagnani’s professionalism.
The clarification comes amid heightened attention on Pooja Entertainment, which is separately involved in a legal dispute concerning the alleged unauthorised use of songs from Biwi No.1 in Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai.