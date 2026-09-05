Bruce Campbell Says He Has 5 Years To Live After Cancer Diagnosis: ‘Give Or Take’

Bruce Campbell has revealed a five-year prognosis following his cancer diagnosis.
The Evil Dead star says he wants to live with cancer.
Campbell is promoting Ernie & Emma through an 18-date film tour.
Bruce Campbell has revealed that doctors have given him a prognosis of around five years to live following his cancer diagnosis. The Evil Dead star shared the update during an appearance on The Adam Carolla Show and said he has chosen to focus on living rather than allowing the illness to consume his remaining time.
Bruce Campbell reveals five-year prognosis
According to TheWrap, Campbell did not disclose the type of cancer he has but said his current prognosis was "a five-year deal". When host Adam Carolla asked whether that meant he had five years to live, Campbell replied, "Give or take," and clarified that the estimate was a recent development.
The actor had announced his cancer diagnosis in March, revealing at the time that the condition was treatable but not curable. He had also assured fans that he intended to keep working and described himself as “a tough old son-of-a-bitch”.
Campbell said the experience had affected him more mentally than physically. “It’s really, aside from the medical crap, it's a fascinating thing that takes place because it messes with your head too," he said. "Cancer creeps me out because of the ancillary stuff that it does. It's not just, you don't die from cancer. You die from what cancer does to you.”
Bruce Campbell says he wants to live with Cancer
Describing the experience as “a whack-a-mole life”, Campbell explained how dealing with the effects of cancer can become an ongoing process. “Cancer compromises s–t inside your body. So then you go, ‘deal with that,’ so then you deal with that. And then you sort of wait for it to then compromise something else. Meanwhile, you’re trying to put out the whole fire.”
The actor said the diagnosis had also changed his outlook, giving him an “appreciation for the present” and a sense of gratitude.
“I’ve decided pretty specifically though to live with it, not die from it,” Campbell said. “Because you can go down a massive rabbit hole, the cancer rabbit hole is enormous … I won’t touch it with a 10- foot pole.”
Campbell is currently promoting his latest film, Ernie & Emma, through an 18-date tour of Alamo Drafthouse locations. The tour begins in Los Angeles on Friday and concludes on November 14 in Littleton, Colorado.
“I got a movie to promote,” he said. “I’m free and clear when I promote this movie mentally.”