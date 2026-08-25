Rumer Willis Reveals She Underwent Genetic Testing As Preventive Measure Amid Her Dad Bruce Willis Dementia Battle

"There are some days that are so hard. I try to prioritise being present with where he's at now. The truth is to be strong is to learn to deal with both things at the same time. I did a test that tests for your risk of Alzheimer's, which obviously is kind of important. I wanted to check it out given my family history. My result is pretty average but it also means there is some risk but it's not crazy," she said in an Instagram video.