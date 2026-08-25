Rumer Willis Reveals She Underwent Genetic Testing As Preventive Measure Amid Her Dad Bruce Willis Dementia Battle

Bruce Willis' eldest daughter Rumer revealed she undergoes preventative dementia testing after dad diagnosis.
She said her result is "pretty average" which means there is some risk.
Bruce was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia (FTD) in February 2023.
Actor Bruce Willis, 71, best known for films like Die Hard, The Sixth Sense, Pulp Fiction, and others, had been diagnosed with FTD (Frontotemporal Dementia), a year after he had been diagnosed with aphasia following which he decided to retire from acting. His wife Emma Heming announced Bruce's dementia diagnosis publicly in 2023.
In an interview, Rumer Willis, the eldest daughter of Demi Moore and Bruce Willis, revealed she has undergone 'terrifying' preventative testing after her father's diagnosis.
Why Bruce Willis' daughter underwent preventative dementia testing
After her wedding, Rumer has decided to undergo testing to see if she too has chances of being diagnosed with dementia. On her dad's diagnosis, she said she misses him, adding, "I miss a different version of who he was."
"There are some days that are so hard. I try to prioritise being present with where he's at now. The truth is to be strong is to learn to deal with both things at the same time. I did a test that tests for your risk of Alzheimer's, which obviously is kind of important. I wanted to check it out given my family history. My result is pretty average but it also means there is some risk but it's not crazy," she said in an Instagram video.
On taking her health for granted
"I think health is one of those things that we take for granted until we don’t have it. And I think that if you are taking small steps right now to be proactive about it, you might not have to have such a steep fall off the cliff as you get older," she said further.
She has taken a health membership from Function that offers more than 160 advanced lab tests, assessments and imaging. She underwent a APOE genetic test.
Rumer told People that she is terrified that some things are genetic things . Her family has history of not just dementia but also of breast cancer and other diseases.