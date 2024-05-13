Hollywood

Bruce Willis & Demi Moore's Daughter Rumer Shares Adorable Reel About Her Own Little One

Actress Rumer Willis has shared an adorable video on Instagram featuring several snaps and clips of her baby girl Louetta.

American actor Bruce Willis
American actor Bruce Willis Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Her Reel included an array of shots of her baby bump while she was pregnant, as well as some selfies and sweet family moments of her dad Bruce Willis and her mom Demi Moore holding the little one, reports ‘People’ magazine.

The actress wrote in the caption, "Oh my girl. Being your mama is the greatest hurt in the whole entire world. You are my everything. Becoming a mother has been the portal I always knew it was and yet so much more than I ever imagined.”

As per ‘People’, the actress welcomed her first baby with boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas in a home birth on April 18, 2023.

She further mentioned in her note: "Growing you in my belly and watching you grow this last year has been the privilege of my life, my tiny tender, strong, hilarious, fiery, wild child you and the sweetest most loving being I have ever known. It is such a gift to be loved by you and I know I’m not the only one who feels it. Everyone who meets you is completely taken with you and can’t believe how magic you are.”

“Every day with you is so fun and wonderful. I love your singing and silly faces and scrunched nose when you smell flowers. You are my bestest little friend and truly the love of my life. Louetta Isley you are a star. Love you always. Mama," she concluded.

