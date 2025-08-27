Bruce Willis' Wife Emma Shares Update On Actor's Health: His Brain Is Failing Him

Bruce Willis had been diagnosed with FTD (Frontotemporal Dementia). His wife Emma Heming announced Bruce's diagnosis publicly in 2023.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Bruce Willis and Emma Heming Willis
Bruce Willis' wife shares his health update Photo: Instagram/Emma Heming Willis
info_icon

  • Bruce Willis' wife Emma has spoken about the actor's health after he had been diagnosed with FTD (Frontotemporal Dementia)

  • She said his brain "is failing him" and his "language is going"

  • Emma revealed how the early signs of the condition changed Bruce's personality

Legendary actor Bruce Willis, 70, who is known for films like Die Hard, The Sixth Sense, Pulp Fiction, and others, had been diagnosed with FTD (Frontotemporal Dementia). His wife Emma Heming, 47, announced Bruce's diagnosis publicly in 2023. It has been more than three years since the diagnosis, and she has been diligently taking care of her husband. In an interview, Emma shared her journey as a caregiver and also Bruce's health update.

Emma Heming Willis on Bruce Willis' dementia diagnosis

Heming Willis, who is the author of a new book, The Unexpected Journey: Finding Strength, Hope and Yourself on the Caregiving Path, told ABC News that there was a change in Bruce's personality. "For someone who is very talkative and very engaged he was a little more quiet,” Emma said. “And when the family would get together, he’d just melt a little bit.”

She also shared that Bruce became “indifferent” and began “pulling away” from her. He also felt a "little removed, a little cold, not like Bruce, who is very warm and affectionate. To go the complete opposite of that was alarming and scary". She didn’t understand what was happening and thought of how she could remain in a marriage that didn't feel like what they had.

Related Content
Related Content

Emma revealed Bruce started "missing lines and cues and sometimes seeming confused, and no one knew why."

American actor Bruce Willis - Instagram
Bruce Willis & Demi Moore's Daughter Rumer Shares Adorable Reel About Her Own Little One

BY IANS

She was told that there was neither a cure nor hope. She panicked. "With a diagnosis I couldn’t pronounce. I didn’t understand what it was. I was so panicked. I just remember hearing it and just not hearing anything else. It was like I was free-falling," she said.

Heming Willis also shared that after the diagnosis, she worked 24/7 to care for Bruce and keep him safe in their home.

"I didn't know if parents would feel comfortable leaving their child at our home, so, again, not only was I isolated, I isolated our whole family. You know, the girls were isolated too, and that was by design, I was doing that," Heming Willis said. "It was a hard time. It was a really hard time."

Bruce Willis - null
Bruce Willis Spotted Walking In Rare Public Appearance Amid Dementia Diagnosis

BY IANS

Bruce Willis' health update

Emma said Bruce is in "great health overall" and added, "It's just his brain that is failing him. The language is going, and you know, we've learned to adapt. And we have a way of communicating with him, which is just a different, a different way."

Emma feels Bruce recognises her. "I know he does. You know, when we are with him... he lights up," she said.

She is grateful that her husband is "still very much here."

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Ravichandran Ashwin: The Thinking Spinner Signs Off From IPL

  2. R Ashwin Retires From IPL But Makes This Bumper Announcement For His Fans

  3. James Anderson At 43 Strikes Twice In Four Balls At The Hundred - Watch

  4. Virat Kohli’s Emotional Tribute To Retired Cheteshwar Pujara: 'Thank You for Making My Job Easier At No. 4'

  5. New Zealand Injury Woes Pile Up As O'Rourke Faces Lengthy Spell On The Sidelines

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Emma Raducanu vs Janice Tjen Live Streaming, US Open 2025: When, Where To Watch Women's Singles Second-Round Match

  2. Emma Navarro Vs Caty McNally Live Streaming, US Open 2025: When, Where To Watch Women's Singles Second-Round Match

  3. US Open: Naomi Osaka Advances With Straight-set Win

  4. US Open: Gauff Stretched By Tomljanovic But Through To Round 2

  5. US Open 2025: Iga Swiatek Starts With A Bang

Badminton News

  1. PV Sindhu Vs Karupathevan Letshanaa Live Score, BWF World Championships 2025: Two-time Olympics Medallist Eyes Rd Of 16

  2. BWF World Championships 2025 Day 2: Indians In Action, Timing, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  3. HS Prannoy Vs Joakim Oldorff Highlights, BWF World Championships: Indian Wards Off Finnish Resistance To Enter 2nd Round

  4. PV Sindhu Vs Kaloyana Nalbantova Highlights, BWF World Championships 2025: Indian Ace Eases Into Second Round

  5. HS Prannoy Vs Joakim Oldorff Live Streaming, BWF World Championships 2025: When, Where To Watch 1st Round Match

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Inside Delhi’s Rohini Dog Shelter And The Controversy That Surrounds It

  2. Maharashtra Asks Supreme Court To Exempt 86,409 ha Of Zudpi jungles From Forest Act

  3. Greenpeace Report: Residents Of Savda Ghevra And Other JJ Colonies Pay High Costs For Drinking Water

  4. India Stands Firm, Will Buy Oil From “Wherever It Gets The Best Deal,” Envoy Declares

  5. Day In Pics: August 26, 2025

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Trump To Chair Meeting On Gaza, Says US Envoy Witkoff

  2. Trump Orders Removal Of Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook

  3. National Guard Units In Washington To Now Carry Firearms As Trump Targets More Cities

  4. Trump Warns Of ‘Massive Sanctions’ For Russia If Ukraine Conflict Doesn’t End

  5. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

World News

  1. How Trump’s 50% Tariff Could Hit India’s Economy

  2. EU Asserts ‘Sovereign Right’ to Regulate Tech After Trump’s Tariff Threat

  3. Sri Lankan Court Grants Bail To Former President Ranil Wickremesinghe

  4. 10 Best Beer Brands In The World

  5. US Overhauls H-1B Visa Programme For Greater Flexibility, Quick Processing | What We Know

Latest Stories

  1. Ukraine Says Russian Troops Inside Dnipropetrovsk Region

  2. August 27, 2025 Horoscope: Surprises Await Virgo, Scorpio, and Capricorn

  3. Trump Tariffs: Kashmiri Traders Seek Interest Waiver, Other Concessions To Offset Losses

  4. Trump Tariffs: US' Move Cast Shadow On Indian Dairy Farmers, Casein Exports At Risk

  5. As Trump Turns On The Tariff Heat, India Is In A Tight Spot

  6. Torrential Rains Batter J&K, At Least 32 People Dead

  7. Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Are Engaged: Here's The Timeline Of Their Relationship

  8. James Anderson At 43 Strikes Twice In Four Balls At The Hundred - Watch