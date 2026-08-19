Tamil Nadu Government Withdraws Order To Prevent Students From Joining Protests By Left Parties, TNCJP

Tamil Nadu's College Education Department briefly directed officials to prevent students and youth from government arts and science colleges from joining protests.
The directive was circulated to college principals across the state but was withdrawn shortly after being issued.
The order had called for coordination between education, police and district authorities.
The Tamil Nadu College Education Department briefly directed officials to take coordinated steps to prevent students and young people from government arts and science colleges from participating in protests organised by Left parties and the Tamil Nadu Cockroach Janata Party (TNCJP). The department later withdrew the directive, which had been circulated to principals of government arts and science colleges across the state.
The directive came from the department, which functions under the Tamil Nadu government led by Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay. The now-withdrawn communication described the matter as “very urgent” and asked officials to take “appropriate coordinated action” to prevent students and youth from participating in the protests.
What Did The Withdrawn Order Say?
According to the communication, officials were asked to coordinate efforts to discourage students and young people from joining protests organised by Left parties and the TNCJP.
The department referred to a government letter dated August 14, which called for coordination between the School Education, Higher Education and Police departments, along with district administrations.
The communication was subsequently sent to principals of government arts and science colleges across Tamil Nadu.
The order did not remain in force for long.
Vijay Government Withdraws Directive
The College Education Department withdrew the communication shortly after it was issued.
Joint Director of Collegiate Education Cynthia Selvi P said the department had rolled back its earlier communication.
The withdrawal came amid attention over the directive’s wording, particularly its instruction to officials to prevent students and youth from participating in political protests.
What Is The Tamil Nadu Cockroach Janata Party?
The TNCJP is a Tamil Nadu-based group that has approached the Election Commission seeking registration as a regional political party.
The organisation is reportedly led by Tamil Nadu-based lawyer C Brahma Balasubramaniam. Its members say the group aims to focus on issues including social justice and the rights of workers, students and farmers.
The group says it is inspired by the broader Cockroach Janta Party movement but is a separate organisation.
The national online movement was started by Abhijeet Dipke and gained attention among young people through social media campaigns and protests.
The cockroach became a symbol of the movement following remarks directed at protesting youth. Supporters adopted the symbol to represent survival and resistance.
In Tamil Nadu, the name has also been associated with local protests, including demonstrations concerning employment and examination-related issues.