US Envoy Sergio Gor Calls J&K ‘Important Part Of India’ During First Srinagar Visit

US Ambassador Sergio Gor described Jammu and Kashmir as an “important part of India” during his first visit to Srinagar.
Gor met Chief Minister Omar Abdullah to discuss Kashmir's priorities and expanding economic cooperation between India and the US.
The visit marks renewed direct engagement by a serving US envoy with Jammu and Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370 and comes amid strengthening India-US strategic ties.
US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor on Wednesday described Jammu and Kashmir as an “important part of India” during his first visit to Srinagar, in a significant endorsement of New Delhi’s position on the Union Territory. Gor made the remark after meeting Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, marking the first visit by a serving US envoy to the region since the Centre abrogated Article 370 in 2019 and the first after the Pahalgam terror attack.
In a post on X, Gor said his discussions with Abdullah focused on the chief minister’s priorities for Kashmir and ways to expand economic cooperation between India and the United States.
“We discussed ways to deepen economic collaboration and create opportunities that would mutually benefit both of our nations,” Gor said.
Gor is also scheduled to meet Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and will travel to Ladakh on Thursday.
Why Is Gor’s Kashmir Visit Significant?
Gor’s visit comes seven years after the Centre revoked Jammu and Kashmir’s special status and bifurcated the erstwhile state into two Union Territories — Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.
It is also significant against the backdrop of growing India-US strategic ties and recent discussions between Gor and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on counter-terrorism.
The visit marks the first meeting between a serving US ambassador and a sitting Jammu and Kashmir chief minister in more than 15 years. The last such meeting took place in 2011, when then US Ambassador Timothy Roemer met Omar Abdullah.
The last standalone visit to Kashmir by a serving US envoy was made by Kenneth Juster in 2018, shortly after the PDP-BJP coalition government collapsed in the erstwhile state.
Gor’s visit therefore marks a renewed direct engagement between a senior US diplomatic representative and the elected government of Jammu and Kashmir.
According to media reports, there has also been speculation that Gor, who is considered close to US President Donald Trump, could meet representatives of trade bodies and civil society groups during his stay in Srinagar. There has been no official confirmation of such meetings.
Omar Abdullah: ‘Washington Won’t Solve Our Problems’
Abdullah sought to play down the significance of the US ambassador’s visit earlier on Wednesday, saying he did not intend to use the meeting to raise grievances over Kashmir.
The chief minister has repeatedly demanded the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir’s statehood since his National Conference-led government came to power in the Union Territory.
“Washington won't solve our problems; the Centre will. I would rather listen to him instead of complaining,” Abdullah told reporters ahead of his meeting with Gor.
The chief minister’s remarks underline the position that issues concerning Jammu and Kashmir need to be addressed through engagement between the Union Territory’s government and the Centre rather than through external intervention.
Gor’s description of Jammu and Kashmir as an “important part of India”, meanwhile, comes as New Delhi continues to emphasise that Kashmir is an integral part of the country and that its issues are matters for India to address internally.