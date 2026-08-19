US Envoy Sergio Gor Calls J&K ‘Important Part Of India’ During First Srinagar Visit

US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor on Wednesday described Jammu and Kashmir as an “important part of India” during his first visit to Srinagar, in a significant endorsement of New Delhi’s position on the Union Territory. Gor made the remark after meeting Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, marking the first visit by a serving US envoy to the region since the Centre abrogated Article 370 in 2019 and the first after the Pahalgam terror attack.