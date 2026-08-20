US Envoy Sergio Gor’s Kashmir Visit: India Remarks, Pakistan’s Reaction And Travel Advisory

US Ambassador Sergio Gor described Jammu and Kashmir as an “important part of India” during his first visit to Srinagar, while indicating Washington may review its travel advisory for the region.
Pakistan summoned the US chargé d'affaires and strongly condemned Gor's remarks, reiterating its position on the Kashmir dispute.
During his visit, Gor met Omar Abdullah, discussed tourism and economic cooperation, and visited Dal Lake before travelling onwards to Ladakh.
US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor’s first visit to Jammu and Kashmir has put the spotlight on two significant developments: his description of the Union Territory as “an important part of India” and Pakistan’s strong reaction to the remarks. Gor, who is considered close to US President Donald Trump, made the comments in Srinagar after meeting Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah.
Gor also indicated that Washington could review its travel advisory for Jammu and Kashmir, saying the US would assess whether the current warning could be downgraded.
“This is an important part of India and so I'm here visiting for the first time. It's an incredibly beautiful place, and so I'm thrilled to be here, thrilled to see this place,” Gor told reporters.
He described his meeting with Abdullah as “good” and said there were “some follow-ups” that he would take back to Washington. He also said the US looked “forward to building this relationship”.
Why Gor’s Kashmir Remarks Matter
Gor’s description of Jammu and Kashmir marks a notable departure from the language often used by US officials in the past. Washington had previously referred to the “wishes of the Kashmiri people” while discussing the dispute, a position welcomed by Pakistan but rejected by India.
Former US President Donald Trump had also repeatedly offered to mediate on Kashmir, particularly in 2019 and during subsequent diplomatic engagements.
India has consistently maintained that Jammu and Kashmir is a bilateral issue between India and Pakistan and has rejected any third-party role.
Pakistan, meanwhile, has sought greater international attention to the Kashmir dispute and has repeatedly called for international mediation.
Against this backdrop, Gor’s remarks have attracted particular attention in both New Delhi and Islamabad.
Pakistan Summons US Diplomat Over Gor’s Remarks
Pakistan on Wednesday summoned the US chargé d'affaires in Islamabad over Gor’s comments.
Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry subsequently “strongly condemned” the remarks and described them as “irresponsible”.
“It was underscored that Jammu and Kashmir is…awaiting final disposition in accordance with the relevant UNSC resolutions and the aspirations of the Kashmiri people,” the ministry said.
The reaction highlights the continuing divergence between India and Pakistan over the status of Jammu and Kashmir and the role that external powers should play in addressing the dispute.
US May Review J&K Travel Advisory
The other major development from Gor’s visit was his indication that Washington could reconsider its travel advisory for Jammu and Kashmir.
The US State Department currently maintains a Level 4 “Do Not Travel” advisory for Jammu and Kashmir, citing security concerns. The advisory has remained a concern for the region’s tourism industry, particularly after the deadly Pahalgam terror attack in April last year that killed 25 tourists and a local resident.
Gor said the US periodically reviews its travel warnings and indicated that the situation in Jammu and Kashmir would be reassessed.
“The United States puts out travel warnings and every so often we re-evaluate those travel warnings. I cannot make any big announcements here today, but it is something that we are going to look at,” he said.
Gor pointed to what he described as improvements in the security situation and credited the Centre and the J&K government for steps taken to make the region safer.
“This is a beautiful area. I think a lot of Americans would enjoy coming here and seeing the beauty and opportunity that exists here,” he said.
A downgrade of the advisory could provide a boost to Kashmir’s tourism sector by signalling greater confidence in the region’s security to potential international visitors.
What Experts Said About Gor’s Comments
According to Hindustan Times, former foreign secretary Kanwal Sibal said Gor’s remarks were significant given Washington’s previous position on Jammu and Kashmir.
Sibal noted that while every Indian state is an important part of India, Gor’s wording carried significance “in the background of long standing US policy on J&K and Trump’s openly expressed desired to mediate which implies recognition of Pakistan’s position”.
At the same time, Sibal dismissed speculation about a possible US base in Kashmir as “pure fantasy” and “completely nonsensical”.
He cautioned against viewing Gor’s comments simply as an attempt to please the Indian government. Sibal said it was possible that the US envoy had “exceeded his brief” and that Washington could subsequently reiterate its standard position to placate Pakistan.
Sibal also pointed to Gor’s position as US special envoy to South Asia, a role that includes Pakistan. He said Pakistan’s strong reaction could affect that aspect of Gor’s mandate.
The report also quoted South Asia expert Michael Kugelman, a senior fellow for South Asia at the Atlantic Council, saying that Gor’s comments could contribute to improving India-US relations.
“Since arriving in Delhi in January, Gor has pursued the singular goal of patching up ties w/India. This comment will certainly help,” Kugelman said.
However, Kugelman questioned whether the remarks represented an actual change in US policy.
“But does it reflect actual policy? If so, it would go against years of US policy on Kashmir & risk spoiling a resurgent relationship w/Pakistan,” he said.
What Happened During Gor’s Srinagar Visit?
Gor met Abdullah in Srinagar, with the two discussing ways to expand engagement between Jammu and Kashmir and the United States.
Abdullah described the meeting as “very good” and said discussions focused on expanding cooperation in areas including tourism, horticulture and the new economy.
Following the meeting, Gor visited Dal Lake and took a shikara ride. Accompanied by US Embassy officials and security personnel, he boarded a shikara near Nehru Park and spent about an hour on the lake.
Gor is also scheduled to travel to Ladakh as part of his visit to the region.