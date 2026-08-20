What India’s Post Op-Sindoor Strategy Means For Pakistan

Operation Sindoor has shifted India’s Pakistan policy towards a stronger emphasis on deterrence
New Delhi has narrowed the stated scope of future engagement to terrorism and PoK
Sergio Gor’s Srinagar remarks have added a new diplomatic dimension to the post-Sindoor equation
US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor's visit to Srinagar on Wednesday, his first to Jammu and Kashmir as a serving US envoy, has put a fresh diplomatic spotlight on India's post-Operation Sindoor relationship with Pakistan.
After meeting Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, Gor described Jammu and Kashmir as an “important part of India” and said the United States would review its travel advisory for the region. His visit also focused on ways to expand economic cooperation between India and the US.
The timing is significant. The visit comes after more than a year of Indian officials repeatedly presenting Operation Sindoor as a demonstration of the country's willingness and ability to respond decisively to terrorism. It also comes as New Delhi has narrowed the terms it has publicly set for engagement with Pakistan, particularly on Kashmir and cross-border terrorism.
Gor’s remarks were primarily focused on the status and development of Jammu and Kashmir, but their political significance extends beyond Srinagar.
Pakistan reacted by summoning the US chargé d’affaires and lodging a formal protest over the ambassador’s description of Jammu and Kashmir as an “important part of India”. Islamabad reiterated its position that the territory remains an internationally disputed issue.
The result is an unusual convergence: Washington's latest public messaging on Jammu and Kashmir has aligned more closely with New Delhi's position, while India continues to frame its own Pakistan policy around deterrence and tightly defined conditions for dialogue.
What Is India's Post-Sindoor Message?
The clearest statement of India's post-Sindoor position came from Prime Minister Narendra Modi in May 2025, when he said that “terror and talks cannot coexist” and that any future talks with Pakistan would focus on terrorism and PoK.
The Defence Ministry subsequently developed that position into a broader military doctrine. In April, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said Operation Sindoor conveyed an “unequivocal global message” that India was no longer bound by the old approach of merely issuing diplomatic statements after terrorist attacks and had demonstrated its commitment through decisive action.
By July, Singh went further, saying that India would not hold talks with Pakistan and that any dialogue would focus solely on PoK. He also said Operation Sindoor had demonstrated India's capability to respond to Pakistan's “every misadventure”.
Taken together, these statements point to a narrower definition of engagement: terrorism remains central to India's security policy, while Kashmir, particularly PoK, has become the principal political issue India says it is prepared to discuss.
Why Is Delhi Keeping Its Options Open?
India has not formally abandoned the broader bilateral framework, but the space for political engagement has narrowed considerably.
The Shimla Agreement remains the formal foundation for India-Pakistan bilateral relations. It commits both sides to settle differences through peaceful means and bilateral negotiations or other mutually agreed peaceful means.
The subsequent Composite Dialogue developed a much broader agenda, covering peace and security, Jammu and Kashmir, Siachen, Sir Creek, terrorism, trade and other bilateral issues.
The post-Sindoor formulation is different. Modi's May 2025 statement restricted the focus of future talks to terrorism and PoK, while Singh's July 2026 statement said there would be no talks with Pakistan beyond that focus.
That does not amount to the formal abandonment of the bilateral framework. Instead, India is operating with a much narrower political agenda within it.
Is Operation Sindoor Over, Or Is It Still A Strategic Option?
India's own language has consistently stopped short of declaring Operation Sindoor permanently closed.
In May 2025, Singh said the operation was “not yet over” and described the ceasefire as a pause. He warned that further hostile action by Pakistan could trigger a response.
Days earlier, he had described India's fight against terrorism as part of its national defence doctrine, saying the country would root out hybrid and proxy warfare. He also said the ceasefire had effectively placed Pakistan “on probation” based on its behaviour.
The significance of those statements lies in how Operation Sindoor has subsequently been discussed. In April 2026, Singh described it as an “embodiment of deterrence”, linking the operation to India's ability to rapidly scale up its military capabilities and maintain strategic preparedness.
So the distinction matters: India is not saying that military operations are continuously underway, but it has continued to present the capability and doctrine demonstrated by Operation Sindoor as available for future contingencies.
Why India Is Moving Away From The Old Dialogue Framework
The shift becomes clearer when the older dialogue structure is placed alongside the post-Sindoor formulation.
The Composite Dialogue was designed to put several difficult issues into one sustained diplomatic process. Terrorism and security were part of that process, but so were Kashmir, territorial disputes, trade and people-to-people relations.
India's current position reverses that logic in an important way. Rather than allowing multiple areas of engagement to continue while individual disputes are managed separately, New Delhi has increasingly made security, particularly terrorism, central to the conditions for broader political engagement.
The Defence Ministry has itself described Operation Sindoor as a departure from the earlier practice of responding to terrorist attacks primarily through diplomatic statements.
That is why the post-Sindoor posture is better understood not as the end of diplomacy, but as a reordering of the relationship's priorities: deterrence first, engagement on narrower terms.
How Is Pakistan Reading India's New Posture?
Pakistan has continued to frame Jammu and Kashmir as an unresolved international dispute and reject India's position on the region.
Earlier this month, Pakistan's leadership, including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, President Asif Ali Zardari and Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, reiterated Islamabad's position on Kashmir and its support for what it describes as the Kashmiri people's right to self-determination. Pakistan's Foreign Ministry has likewise continued to reject India's position on the territory.
The reaction to Gor on Wednesday was more immediate. Islamabad summoned the US Chargé d'Affaires and issued a formal protest, describing Gor's remarks as irresponsible and insisting that Jammu and Kashmir's final status should be determined through relevant UN Security Council resolutions and the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.
That response shows where the two positions now meet and diverge. India is seeking to make terrorism and PoK central to any future political engagement, while Pakistan continues to make the wider Kashmir dispute the starting point of its diplomatic position.
Why Deterrence Has Taken Centre Stage
The strongest indication that deterrence has become a formal part of India's post-Sindoor thinking comes from the Defence Ministry itself.
In April, Singh described Operation Sindoor as an “embodiment of deterrence” and linked it to India's surge capacity, strategic stockpiles and ability to rapidly expand military capabilities.
In May 2025, he had already warned that further hostile action by Pakistan would face India's military response, saying Pakistan would face the “firepower and ire” of the Indian Navy if it resorted to further hostile action.
By July, the message had become even more explicit. Singh said India possessed the political will to give its armed forces a free hand in responding decisively to threats and linked Operation Sindoor directly to India's ability to respond to future Pakistani actions.
The emphasis, therefore, is not simply on military capability. It is on making the consequences of future hostile action part of the strategic calculation on both sides.
The Real 'Chill' Message
This is where Gor's Srinagar remarks become more significant than a standalone diplomatic statement.
The US envoy's description of Jammu and Kashmir as an “important part of India” does not amount to a new US treaty position on Kashmir. But coming during his first Srinagar visit, alongside a possible review of the US travel advisory, it represents a form of direct engagement with the territory that Pakistan has immediately challenged.
For New Delhi, that engagement coincides with a post-Sindoor policy in which terrorism is increasingly tied to the terms of bilateral relations, while military deterrence has become more prominent.
India has therefore not formally closed the diplomatic channel. But it has narrowed what that channel is expected to address, while making clear that the military option remains part of its response to future security threats.
Whether that approach changes Pakistan's behaviour or further entrenches the bilateral deadlock remains unresolved. What has changed is the framework around the relationship: the old broad dialogue model has given way to a narrower political agenda backed by a more explicit emphasis on deterrence.