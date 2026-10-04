Rest of India Win Irani Cup By 167 Runs As Mukesh Kumar Wrecks Jammu And Kashmir With Devastating Spell

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Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Soubhagya Chatterjee
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Rest of India secured a dominant 167-run victory over Ranji champions Jammu and Kashmir in Srinagar to lift the Irani Cup, powered by Smaran Ravichandran's brilliant century and a stellar first-innings spell from Mukesh Choudhary

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Rest of India Vs Jammu And Kashmir Irani Cup 2026 match report
Rest of India defended 279 after Mukesh Kumar's devastating spell of 6/33 bowled out Ranji champions Jammu and Kashmir for 111. Photo: BCCIdomestic/X
Summary of this article

  • Rest of India defended 279 after Mukesh Kumar's devastating spell of 6/33 bowled out Ranji champions Jammu and Kashmir for 111

  • Smaran Ravichandran’s brilliant century and Mukesh Choudhary's five-wicket haul set up the match-winning lead

  • The statement victory highlights India's incredible squad depth, while J&K proved they can fiercely compete with elite opposition

Rest of India beat Ranji Trophy champions Jammu and Kashmir by 167 runs in Srinagar, and the match was settled by one spell of seam bowling. Chasing 279, J&K were 89/3 at one stage before Mukesh Kumar ripped through them. He finished with figures of 6/33, including three wickets in four balls, as J&K were bowled out for 111 in 28.4 overs.

The match had swung early. J&K won the toss and bowled, dismissing Rishabh Pant's side for 237 in 68.1 overs, with Sunil Kumar taking three wickets and Umar Nazir Mir removing Sarfaraz Khan and Pant. Shikhar Mohan's quick 68 was the main resistance.

Also Read: KL Rahul’s Valiant Century Goes in Vain, But He Achieves A Major Landmark in ODI Cricket

Day two belonged to Mukesh Choudhary, who took 5/78, with Akash Deep adding three wickets. Even so, Paras Dogra's 75 and Abdul Samad's 57 gave J&K a 41-run first-innings lead at 278.

Also Read: Ishan Kishan Surges Past A Major T20I Run Milestone for India During Asian Games 2026 Final Against Pakistan

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Security personnel keep vigil around the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly complex ahead of the Assembly 'Gherao' protest call, in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir. - | Photo: PTI/Burhaan Kinu
Laxmi Ratan Shukla has been appointed as the batting coach for the Rest of India side for the upcoming Irani Cup. - Lshukla6/X
Seamers (from left) Mukesh Kumar, Mohammed Siraj and Akash Deep train ahead of the fourth India vs England Test in Ranchi. - X/BCCI
J&K cricket team celebrating a win. - Instagram/ @umar_nazir_mir

Rest of India's second innings turned on day three. After a wobble, Smaran Ravichandran hit an audacious ton in 113 balls, and finished the day unbeaten on 126 with his side at 306/8. Sanat Sangwan's 55 and Saransh Jain's 25 had given the innings a base, and the lead became a winning one

Victory is a statement for a Rest of India side built on depth rather than reputation. Smaran's innings and Mukesh Choudhary's five-wicket haul show how many players are pushing for places. Mukesh Kumar's collapse-inducing spell, meanwhile, is a reminder of what he offers when the ball swings. For J&K, this was a hard-fought defeat after leading the first innings, and a sign of how far the Ranji champions have come.

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