Rest of India Win Irani Cup By 167 Runs As Mukesh Kumar Wrecks Jammu And Kashmir With Devastating Spell

Victory is a statement for a Rest of India side built on depth rather than reputation. Smaran's innings and Mukesh Choudhary's five-wicket haul show how many players are pushing for places. Mukesh Kumar's collapse-inducing spell, meanwhile, is a reminder of what he offers when the ball swings. For J&K, this was a hard-fought defeat after leading the first innings, and a sign of how far the Ranji champions have come.