J&K Parties Demand Action Against IAS Officer Over Abusive Remarks To Woman KAS Officer

‘You are bloody shit, I can always talk to you like this’ - Rajeev Ranjan IAS officer abusing & threatening a lady KAS officer. How dare you use such derogatory demeaning language? Take your god complex & dirty slurs elsewhere. We won’t tolerate this in Kashmir. Since 2019 KAS & competent Kashmiri IAS officers are deliberately being elbowed out. There is a concerted effort to undermine local officers both in administration & police. Thereby making them subservient to outside officers lording over them. @CM_JnK @manojsinha_ Decency demands this man be suspended immediately. You are quick to fire Kashmiri employees. Hope you use the same yardstick here