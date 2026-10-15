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Ex-IAS Divya Mittal Launches Political Party, Announces Plans To Contest 2027 UP Polls

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Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Shvetank Maurya
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Former Uttar Pradesh-cadre IAS officer Divya Mittal has launched her political party after resigning from the civil services, outlining three principles centred on public participation, need-based decisions and accountability

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Former IAS Officer Divya Mittal Photo: Divya Mittal/The Civic Code
Summary of this article

  • Former IAS officer Divya Mittal has launched Jan-niti Bharat Party to contest the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

  • The party’s three principles focus on people-centric policymaking, need-based decisions and public accountability.

  • Mittal resigned after 13 years in the IAS, having served as district magistrate in Sant Kabir Nagar, Mirzapur and Deoria.

Former Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Divya Mittal on Thursday announced the launch of her political party, Jan-niti Bharat Party, and said it would contest the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

Mittal, who resigned from the IAS after 13 years in the civil services, announced the move in a video message shared on social media. She outlined three key principles for the proposed party: people-centric policymaking, decisions based on needs rather than identity, and accountability to the public.

Explaining the party’s approach, Mittal said citizens would have a central role in shaping policies. The first principle carries the motto, “Jan se niti, Niti se Bharat” (Policy by the people, policies that build Bharat).

The second principle, she said, would focus on making decisions according to people’s needs rather than their identities. Its motto is “Zarurat se faisla, faisle mein barabari” (Decisions based on need, equality in decision-making).

Her third promise centres on public accountability, with the motto “Janata ko hisaab; Hisaab se sudhaar” (Accountability to the people; reform through accountability).

Who Is Divya Mittal? Former IAS Officer Who Quit IAS To Enter Politics

By Outlook News Desk

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Divya Mittal’s Political Entry

The announcement follows Mittal’s earlier indication that she wanted to enter politics to work directly with people and address their concerns. In a video message last month, the 2013-batch Uttar Pradesh-cadre officer said she would pursue politics independently rather than join an established political party.

Calling Uttar Pradesh her “karmabhoomi”, Mittal said she intended to begin her political journey in the state and work with people to resolve their problems. She has also shared phone and WhatsApp contact details, inviting those who support her approach to connect with the initiative.

Mittal announced her resignation on August 30, which the Uttar Pradesh government accepted on September 15.

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Who Is Divya Mittal?

Originally from Rewari in Haryana, Mittal studied at IIT Delhi and IIM Bangalore before working in London after completing her MBA. She later returned to India to prepare for the UPSC Civil Services Examination, clearing it in 2013 with the 68th rank in her second attempt.

During her administrative career, she served as district magistrate in Sant Kabir Nagar, Mirzapur and Deoria, and later held senior positions in the state government, including Special Secretary in the Revenue Department.

She gained recognition during her tenure in Mirzapur for her administration’s efforts to provide piped drinking water to Lahuria Dah, a remote village where residents had depended on water tankers for decades.

While Mittal has confirmed that her party will contest the 2027 Assembly elections, she has yet to announce the constituency from which she might enter the electoral contest.

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