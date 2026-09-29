Who Is Divya Mittal? Former IAS Officer Who Quit IAS To Enter Politics

Former IAS officer Divya Mittal says she will enter politics but will not join a political party immediately.
The 2013-batch officer resigned in August after 13 years in government service.
Mittal plans to begin her political journey in Uttar Pradesh.
Former IAS officer Divya Mittal, who resigned from the civil services after 13 years, has announced her entry into politics, saying she will begin her political journey in Uttar Pradesh without joining any political party.
The 2013-batch Uttar Pradesh-cadre officer said in a video message on Tuesday that she wants to work directly with people and build a political platform around issues that often fail to receive attention from government offices. She described Uttar Pradesh as her “karmabhoomi” and said she wanted to begin her new journey from the state.
But who is Divya Mittal, and why has the former bureaucrat's entry into politics drawn attention in Uttar Pradesh?
From IIT Delhi And IIM Bangalore To IAS
Mittal, originally from Haryana, studied engineering at IIT Delhi before completing her MBA from IIM Bangalore. Before entering the civil services, she worked in London as a derivatives trader.
She cleared the UPSC Civil Services Examination in her second attempt in 2013, securing the 68th rank, and joined the IAS as part of the Uttar Pradesh cadre. Her career subsequently took her through several field and administrative assignments in the state.
Mittal served as district magistrate in Sant Kabir Nagar, Mirzapur and Deoria. She also held positions including joint magistrate in Meerut, chief development officer, joint managing director of the Uttar Pradesh State Industrial Development Authority and vice-chairperson of the Bareilly Development Authority. She later served as special secretary in the Revenue Department.
During her training at the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration, Mussoorie, she received the Ashok Bambawale Award for outstanding performance, according to the Mirzapur district administration's profile. She was also selected among five officers to make a presentation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi during her stint as assistant secretary at NITI Aayog.
Why Did Divya Mittal Become Known In Mirzapur?
Mittal's tenure as Mirzapur district magistrate from September 2022 to September 2023 became the most prominent chapter of her administrative career.
She drew attention after her administration brought piped drinking water to Lahuriyadah, a remote hilly village where residents had depended on other sources for decades. The project became closely associated with Mittal and contributed to her public profile beyond the bureaucracy.
In her latest political message, Mittal recalled an interaction with an elderly woman in the village while she was inspecting the water-supply project. She said she expected the woman to ask about basic welfare issues such as pension, housing or water. Instead, the woman asked for an upgraded school because the village had schooling only up to Class 5.
Mittal said the school was subsequently sanctioned but that construction had still not begun years later. She used the episode to illustrate what she described as a larger problem in governance: decisions, approvals and funds do not necessarily translate into implementation on the ground.
What Is Divya Mittal's Political Plan?
Mittal has said she will not initially join any political party. Instead, she wants to work with citizens and build a platform focused on their problems.
She has spoken about issues including government implementation, education, land rights, infrastructure and the difficulties ordinary citizens face in getting their grievances addressed.
In her latest video, she also recalled an incident from her tenure in the Revenue Department involving a man who had received a government land lease but had not received possession of the land. After discrepancies were found in an official report, she said action was taken, but she continued to face resistance when trying to ensure the man received possession.
Mittal said she was repeatedly told that officials had been instructed “from above” not to proceed, prompting her to question who that “above” was and why citizens should need recommendations or phone calls to secure their rights.
She said these experiences contributed to her decision to enter politics and argued that people should not wait for a single “messiah” to solve their problems.
Mittal has also appealed to people, including teachers, farmers, students, doctors, workers and lawyers, to connect with her through WhatsApp and participate in her initiative.
Her entry comes ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. There has been speculation that Mirzapur, where she served as DM and developed a significant public profile, could be relevant to her political plans. However, Mittal has not announced a constituency or said that she will contest an election.
For now, her stated plan is to begin a political journey in Uttar Pradesh independently and build a platform with citizens rather than under the banner of an existing political party.