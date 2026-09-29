'Congress Had Chosen TVK': DMK Again Skips INDIA Bloc Meeting

DMK said it will skip the INDIA bloc meeting, accusing Congress of choosing TVK over its alliance in Tamil Nadu.
DMK spokesperson TKS Elangovan alleged Congress continued with TVK for “two ministerial berths”.
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav will also miss the meeting due to a farmers’ conference in Lucknow.
The DMK on Tuesday said it would skip the INDIA bloc meeting scheduled for September 30, accusing the Congress of choosing Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) after the state Assembly elections and ending its alliance with the Dravidian party.
DMK spokesperson TKS Elangovan said the Congress had decided to continue its association with TVK for “the sake of two ministerial berths”, leaving the DMK outside the alliance.
“Congress had chosen TVK in the state for the sake of two ministerial berths. So, we could not. They have said that they will continue with TVK. They are not in our alliance. How can we support them? How can we go to the meeting called by them,” Elangovan said.
He added that while several parties had differences with the Congress, opposition parties remained united on the issue of opposing the Bharatiya Janata Party.
“Many of the parties there do not want to go with Congress, but ideologically, they are united. They share the same view and will oppose the BJP. Therefore, they do not need to attend an INDIA bloc meeting because every party knows the issues and is in line with the Congress. Attending the meeting alone is just a formality,” he said.
The DMK had also stayed away from the INDIA bloc meeting held in June. However, the party later joined other opposition parties in signing a letter to Chief Justice of India Surya Kant over the Election Commission’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and other election-related issues.
DMK Blames Congress For Akhilesh Yadav's Absence
Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav will also not attend the INDIA bloc meeting.
The SP has scheduled a state-level farmers’ conference in Lucknow, due to which Yadav will miss the meeting. A senior party leader is expected to represent the Samajwadi Party at the gathering.
DMK spokesperson TKS Elangovan, however laid the blame for Yadav’s absence on Congress.
“He (Akhilesh) is also skipping the meeting. That is because of Congress,” Elangovan said.
Earlier, Congress general secretary KC Venugopal said Yadav had informed Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge about his prior engagement related to Rajya Sabha election nominations.
“Well, that Rajya Sabha election nomination is there. That's what he told the Congress president. Senior leaders from his party, all other seniors are coming. And we will decide what the next course of action is in the meeting,” Venugopal said.
The INDIA bloc meeting is expected to discuss the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process amid reports of differences within the Election Commission and wider opposition criticism over electoral roll-related issues.