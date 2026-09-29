Modernizing government Ayurveda facilities and expanding rural healthcare networks.
Addressing acute shortages of qualified practitioners and trained wellness therapists.
Resolving patient treatment delays and improving overall inpatient care delivery.
The Kerala government will upgrade its Ayurveda hospitals and address the shortage of therapists, Minister K Muraleedharan said.
Speaking after inaugurating the district-level celebrations of the 11th Ayurveda Day at Swaraj Bhavan here, Muraleedharan said Keralam had traditionally accorded considerable importance to Ayurveda.
Strengthening government Ayurveda hospitals on the lines of allopathic hospitals was the government's policy, the Health, Ayush and Devaswom minister said.
He said steps would be taken to address the shortage of inpatient treatment facilities in government Ayurveda hospitals compared to those available in the private sector.
He announced that the Troponin T test for detecting heart attacks would be provided free of cost to people below the poverty line to mark World Heart Day, observed on Tuesday.
Shaji said Kerala's Ayurveda sector should expand its market potential by drawing on the opportunities offered by traditional systems of medicine, as several countries had done.