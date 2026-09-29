Gandak River Rises After Nepal Rain, Flood-Like Conditions In Bihar's Bagaha

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Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Rucha Pramanick
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Heavy rain in Nepal has raised the Gandak River's water level in Bihar, with an embankment breach in West Champaran threatening low-lying villages as authorities step up monitoring, repairs and flood-response measures

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Summary of this article

  • The Gandak River rose sharply after heavy rainfall in Nepal, with its water level reaching around 35 cm above the previous highest flood level and a minor embankment breach reported near Khairtwa village.

  • The breach poses a risk to Agastiya, Khairtwa and Chandrapur, while the Water Resources Department has deployed a team to repair the embankment and the administration has begun monitoring vulnerable areas.

  • Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary surveyed flood-affected districts and directed officials to intensify relief and rescue preparations, while water discharge at the Gandak Barrage was reported to be falling.

Heavy rainfall in Nepal has pushed up water levels in the Gandak River, creating flood-like conditions in parts of Bagaha in Bihar's West Champaran district, with authorities monitoring the situation and relief measures being stepped up. The rising river has also caused flooding in several parts of West Champaran, according to local reports.

Local administration conducted public announcements (miking) in flood-prone areas following a continuous rise in the water level of the Gandak River, according to ANI.

Gandak River Rises After Heavy Rain In Nepal

A minor breach was detected in the embankment along the Gandak river in Bihar's West Champaran district on Monday evening, posing a risk of flooding in low-lying areas of three villages, a statement said, according to PTI.

The breach occurred at chainage 4 km near Khairtwa village in Bagaha-1 block after the river's water level rose around 35 cm above its previous highest flood level of 90.90 metres, it said.

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Water is entering agricultural fields and is expected to re-enter the Gandak at chainage 9.5 km, it added.

Low-lying areas of Agastiya, Khairtwa and Chandrapur villages may be affected, while connectivity could also be disrupted, said the statement issued by the Water Resources Department (WRD).

The National Highway 727, located around 3 km from the breach site, is not expected to be significantly affected as the river's flow in the area is receding rapidly, PTI reported.

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A department team has reached the spot and is working to repair the embankment, while the West Champaran district administration has taken necessary measures, officials told PTI.

Meanwhile, Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Monday conducted an aerial survey of flood-affected areas in four districts, and directed officials to intensify relief and rescue operations.

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Choudhary inspected the flood-hit places at Vaishali, Saran, East Champaran and Gopalganj districts.

He also inspected the rising water level of the Gandak at Dumariya Ghat, where officials informed him that the river was around 1.5 metres above the danger mark, and could rise by another 50 cm during the night.

“Choudhary directed officials to continuously monitor vulnerable and low-lying areas, ensure prompt assistance to affected people and maintain full preparedness for rescue operations,” a statement issued by the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said.

"The discharge of water at the Gandak Barrage was 4,97,200 cusecs at 7 am on Monday and showed a falling trend. The Kosi Barrage at Birpur recorded 1,80,490 cusecs, while the Sone Barrage at Indrapuri recorded 1,36,124 cusecs, both showing a rising trend," a statement by the Water Resourced Department (WRD) said.

Bihar is the state in India most vulnerable to flooding, with around 73% of its geographical area classified as flood-prone. In North Bihar, floods affect seven out of every 10 people.

However, the pattern has been different this year. Bihar has recorded an overall rainfall deficit of 35%, compared with a 3% deficit in Uttar Pradesh.

As a result, the flooding in Bihar this year has deviated from the pattern typically seen in the state.

“What usually causes floods in Bihar are the rivers originating from Nepal, the Kosi, Gandak, Burhi Gandak, Bagmati and their tributaries. When they come down into north Bihar, their runoff is very high, and it causes flooding,” Dinesh Kumar Mishra, an author on books regarding Bihar’s water challenges, told Mongabay.

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