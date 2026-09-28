Delhi's New Winter Pollution Plan: Can Preventive Curbs Stop The Annual Smog Crisis?

Delhi is preparing for another winter pollution season, but this time the government is trying to change when the response begins. Instead of waiting for air quality to deteriorate and then escalating emergency restrictions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), the city is preparing to enforce a fixed set of winter measures from November 1. The framework includes 50 per cent work-from-home for government and private offices, staggered office timings, doubled parking charges, restrictions on construction and demolition, tighter checks on polluting vehicles and a “no valid PUC, no fuel” rule. The measures will operate through February 28 each year.