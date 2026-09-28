Gem Granites Founder R Veeramani Booked In Fresh POCSO Case In Chennai

Chennai Police have registered a second POCSO case against 85-year-old businessman R Veeramani.
The fresh case follows a complaint alleging that his complainant’s minor daughter was sexually abused.
Veeramani is already in Puzhal prison in connection with another POCSO case.
Chennai Police have registered a fresh case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act against Gem Granites founder R Veeramani, following a complaint alleging that the businessman sexually abused a minor girl, The Hindu reported.
The Hindu quoting Police sources reported that the second case was registered on Monday, September 28, based on a complaint filed by the woman, who alleged that her daughter was sexually abused by Veeramani.
Veeramani is already lodged in Puzhal prison in connection with another POCSO case. Police are now likely to arrest him in the fresh case as well.
The Central Crime Branch (CCB) of the Chennai Police is also examining allegations made by four other women, who have claimed that they were sexually abused by Veeramani in the past, police sources said.
Investigators are separately looking into a complaint by another woman who alleged that her daughter had been sexually abused by Veeramani and later died by suicide. The incident took place several years ago.
According to police sources, the woman said she had approached the local police at the time and lodged a complaint, but alleged that no action was taken.
R Veeramani is an 85-year-old businessman who founded Gem Granites. He is currently lodged in Puzhal prison in connection with a separate POCSO case and faces a fresh case following another complaint alleging sexual abuse of a minor.