Piyush Goyal To Visit US For G20 Trade Meet, India-US BTA Talks

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal will visit the United States from September 29 to October 5 to attend the G20 Trade Ministers’ Meeting and hold talks with US officials on the proposed India-US Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA), the Commerce Ministry said on Monday.
Goyal will attend the G20 meeting in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on September 30 and October 1 at the invitation of the US Trade Representative. India is expected to push for a rules-based, open, transparent and inclusive multilateral trading system, with the World Trade Organization (WTO) at its core.
Goyal To Hold India-US Trade Talks
A key focus of Goyal’s visit will be discussions with his US counterpart on the proposed BTA as the two countries work towards a balanced and mutually beneficial trade agreement.
The Commerce Ministry said the talks would focus on advancing negotiations and working towards finalising an interim agreement, in line with the Joint Statement issued by India and the US on February 7, 2026.
On the sidelines of the G20 meeting, Goyal will also hold bilateral discussions with trade counterparts from other countries on expanding opportunities for farmers, fishermen, women entrepreneurs, startups, micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and other businesses.
Goyal To Meet US Businesses, Startups
During his visit to Milwaukee and Chicago, Goyal will meet chief executives of leading US companies across manufacturing, consumer goods, agri-business, retail and technology.
He will also participate in roundtables with businesses, startups and innovative companies, where he is expected to highlight India’s opportunities as a manufacturing and investment destination and invite American companies to deepen partnerships with Indian businesses.
In Chicago, Goyal will pay floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on Gandhi Jayanti and Swami Vivekananda. He will also interact with professional associations representing the Indian community.
The Commerce Ministry said the visit is aimed at strengthening India-US trade and investment ties while deepening India’s engagement with its G20 partners.