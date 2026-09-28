Israel Revokes Dutch Diplomats’ Status In Ramallah Over Settlement Measures

Israel has revoked the diplomatic status of Dutch diplomats in Ramallah and given them seven days to return their Israeli-issued credentials
The move came after the Netherlands imposed a ban on goods from Israeli settlements in the occupied territories from September 22
The Netherlands has called Israel’s decision unnecessary and says its settlement-trade policy is based on its international-law position
Israel has revoked the diplomatic status of Dutch diplomats representing the Netherlands in Ramallah, Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar said on Sunday, escalating a dispute between the two countries over Dutch measures targeting products from Israeli settlements.
Sa’ar said in posts on X that the Dutch officials must return their Israeli-issued diplomatic documents within seven days. Their diplomatic privileges and immunities granted by Israel will expire after that period, he said.
The move affects Dutch diplomats working from the Netherlands’ Representative Office in Ramallah, which deals with the Palestinian Authority and Palestinian territories.
Why Israel Acted
Sa’ar said the decision was taken in response to measures adopted by the Netherlands against Israeli settlements.
The Dutch government’s official policy page says the Netherlands has intensified its position on Israeli settlement activity in the occupied Palestinian territories, particularly the West Bank, and has supported measures against settlement-related activities. It also says the Dutch government considers the settlements and their expansion to violate international law.
The Dutch government has also said its policy is intended to support a two-state solution, with an independent Palestinian state alongside Israel.
What Sa’ar Said
Sa’ar said the Netherlands could continue representing its interests with Palestinians, but argued that it should do so from Palestinian Authority territory rather than through diplomatic privileges granted by Israel.
He also said Israel would not ignore what he described as hostile unilateral measures against the country.
The decision effectively puts the status of Dutch diplomats working in Ramallah under review, while allowing the Netherlands to continue its work with Palestinian institutions.
Dutch Policy On Settlements
The Netherlands says its long-standing policy is that Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank are unlawful. The Dutch government also says it has become more vocal on the issue since July 2025 as violence and settlement expansion have increased.
The government supports a two-state solution and says the borders of June 4, 1967, should form the basis for negotiations, with the future Palestinian state comprising the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, including East Jerusalem.
Israel’s latest decision adds a diplomatic dispute to the Netherlands’ growing criticism of Israeli settlement policy and comes amid wider strains between Israel and several European countries over the war in Gaza and developments in the West Bank.