Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar to Visit India Next Week, Discuss Bilateral & Regional Issues

According to ABC news, The visit follows a series of Israeli engagements in India over the past two years, including Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich's September trip, during which a Bilateral Investment Treaty (BIT) was signed to enhance economic safeguards and investor confidence. It precedes planned visits by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in December, Defense Minister Yoav Katz in January-February 2026, and President Isaac Herzog in the first quarter of 2026, signaling a "warming of strategic relations" driven by Modi's support for Israel post-October 7, 2023, Hamas attacks and mutual security challenges with Pakistan.