Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar to Visit India Next Week, Discuss Bilateral & Regional Issues

Sa'ar arrives November 4-5 for talks with Modi, Jaishankar on bilateral projects, regional security, and IMEC corridor.
Follows BIT signing in September; precedes Netanyahu (Dec), Katz (Jan-Feb), Herzog (Q1 2026) visits amid $10.7B trade surge.
Builds on Modi's Israel support, shared anti-terror stance; emphasizes defense ($2.6B), tech, and economic safeguards.
Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar will visit India on November 4-5, 2025, to engage with top leadership on bilateral initiatives and regional developments, as announced by the Israeli Foreign Ministry on Tuesday. The two-day trip underscores the momentum in India-Israel relations, building on recent high-level exchanges amid shared concerns over terrorism and economic collaboration.
Sa'ar is scheduled to hold meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, focusing on expanding strategic partnerships in defense, technology, and investment. Discussions will cover regional stability, including Middle East dynamics and India's role in global forums, as well as progress on the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC) announced at the 2023 G20 Summit—a project Netanyahu once hailed as the "largest cooperation in our history."
According to ABC news, The visit follows a series of Israeli engagements in India over the past two years, including Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich's September trip, during which a Bilateral Investment Treaty (BIT) was signed to enhance economic safeguards and investor confidence. It precedes planned visits by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in December, Defense Minister Yoav Katz in January-February 2026, and President Isaac Herzog in the first quarter of 2026, signaling a "warming of strategic relations" driven by Modi's support for Israel post-October 7, 2023, Hamas attacks and mutual security challenges with Pakistan.
India-Israel ties have deepened across sectors, with bilateral trade reaching $10.7 billion in 2024-25, led by defense ($2.6 billion in deals) and diamonds ($4.5 billion). Recent collaborations include water management, agriculture, and critical minerals, alongside I2U2 (India-Israel-US-UAE) initiatives. The visit comes as Israel navigates diplomatic isolation over Gaza operations, with Netanyahu's trip expected to include stops in Mumbai and Ahmedabad for an AI summit in February 2026.