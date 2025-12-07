Senior Trump Official Allison Hooker Begins 5-Day India Visit

Hooker to discuss Indo-Pacific security and economic ties with Foreign Secretary Misri during New Delhi consultations.
Visit prioritizes collaboration in AI, space, and increasing U.S. exports amid bilateral tariff disputes.
Trip reinforces Trump administration's commitment to strong U.S.-India partnership despite recent geopolitical and economic challenges.
Allison Hooker, the US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs, arrived in India , for a five-day official visit ending December 11, aimed at bolstering the US India strategic partnership despite ongoing strains from American tariffs. The trip includes stops in New Delhi and Bengaluru, with a focus on deepening economic and commercial links, boosting U.S. exports, and advancing cooperation in emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence and space exploration.
In New Delhi, Hooker is scheduled to meet senior Indian officials, including Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, for foreign office consultations covering regional security, economic cooperation, and shared priorities in the Indo-Pacific. The U.S. Embassy emphasized that the visit advances President Donald Trump's agenda for a robust bilateral relationship and a free, open Indo-Pacific region.
The outreach comes at a time of heightened trade frictions, with the Trump administration imposing significant tariffs on Indian goods, including penalties linked to India's energy imports from Russia. Hooker's itinerary underscores efforts to maintain momentum in strategic dialogues, building on recent counter-terrorism meetings and amid parallel trade negotiations involving separate US teams.