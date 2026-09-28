Imran Khan Offered A ‘Deal’ For Release? Son Kasim Hints At Possible Offer

Kasim Khan suggested that Imran Khan may have been offered a deal for his release, but said he has no direct knowledge of any proposal
Kasim said he would personally want his father to accept a deal that secured his freedom, while noting Khan may reject an arrangement that leaves other prisoners behind
Pakistan’s government has not confirmed that such a deal exists, while Khan’s sons have continued campaigning internationally for his release
Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan may have been offered a deal by the government of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to settle his cases and secure his release from prison, his son Kasim Khan suggested in an interview with CBC News.
Kasim said he would personally like his father to accept any arrangement that could secure his release, while acknowledging that he has not spoken to him in more than seven months and does not know the details of any possible proposal.
It remains unclear whether the Pakistani authorities have offered Khan such a deal. According to CBC’s report Pakistan’s Information Minister Attaullah Tarar did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
What Khan’s Son Said
Kasim said: “From a selfish perspective, I would love him to take that deal,” while adding that he did not expect his father to accept an arrangement that would leave other prisoners behind.
He said Khan understood that there were “many other political prisoners” and that some members of the Khan family were also in prison, making it difficult for the former prime minister to agree to any individual settlement.
Kasim also said he and his brother Sulaiman had not been able to speak to their father for more than six months, according to the Guardian. The brothers have publicly campaigned for Khan’s release.
Why The ‘Deal’ Matters
Speculation over a possible agreement has circulated as Khan remains imprisoned and his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party continues to demand his release.
Khan is serving a 14-year prison sentence in a corruption case and has faced multiple criminal cases since his removal as prime minister in 2022. He has denied the allegations against him and his supporters have described the cases as politically motivated.
The Guardian reported earlier this month that Khan’s sons had accused Pakistan’s army chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir, of driving what they described as a personal vendetta against their father. The Pakistani government rejected allegations that Khan was being mistreated in prison and described them as “fake propaganda”.
Kasim, however, said he did not believe Khan would give up his political position in exchange for freedom.