Sukhbir Singh Badal Accuses AAP Of Misusing Punjab Machinery Ahead Of 2027 Polls

Sukhbir Singh Badal accused the AAP government in Punjab of using state machinery, police and public property for improper purposes
The Shiromani Akali Dal chief said Punjab needs development, peace, communal harmony, security and employment before the 2027 assembly election
Badal alleged that government properties and official residences were being occupied by outsiders and that AAP had taken control of public assets across Punjab
On Monday, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab of using state machinery, police and public property for improper purposes. He said the state needs development, peace, communal harmony, security and employment ahead of the 2027 assembly election. Badal said the Punjab government should carry out a proper inquiry into the alleged misuse of resources.
Badal also alleged that the owner of a property where AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal had stayed later left the party. He questioned the circumstances around that development and said government properties and official residences were being occupied by outsiders. He added that the AAP had taken control of government properties across Punjab.
Badal framed his criticism around what he described as the expanding influence of “Delhi-based parties” in state politics. “People now understand the true nature of the Delhi-based parties and the 'viruses' [disruptive political elements]. Punjab does not need any new experiments or further deception. What Punjab needs now is development, peace, communal harmony, security, and employment for its children. Punjabis now want a Shiromani Akali Dal government.”
He also tied his comments to the party’s wider push before the 2027 Punjab assembly election. In the same post, Badal thanked supporters who turned out for the SAD’s ‘Punjab Bachao’ rally in Rajasansi.
Rally Gratitude Post
Badal posted on X after the rally, expressing gratitude to people from the Rajasansi constituency for backing the party’s ‘Punjab Bachao’ campaign and describing the turnout as a strong show of support from Majha.
“How can I express my gratitude for the grace of 'Sodhi Patshah Sri Guru Ramdas Ji'? I am deeply grateful to the Sangat (congregation) of the Rajasansi constituency and to the powerful wave of support for the Shiromani Akali Dal that has risen from the soil of Majha,” he wrote.
“I bow in reverence to the sea of Akali warriors that turned out for the 'Punjab Bachao' (Save Punjab) rally in the Rajasansi constituency. Look at these images; you will realise that this entire gathering did not come to the Shiromani Akali Dal rally for any official position or personal gain, but out of love for their homeland,” he added.
“I salute the unwavering faith and spirited resolve shown today by the lion-hearted sons of Majha. Congratulations to the respected community figure and constituency in-charge, Jathedar Veer Singh Lopoke, and his team on the success of the rally,” the post read.
Allegations Over Properties
Badal also raised questions about properties he said were linked to the ruling party. He alleged that the owner of the property where AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal had stayed later quit the party, and he questioned how that happened.
He further alleged that outsiders were living in government properties and official residences. Badal said the AAP had taken control of government properties across Punjab.
He said the SAD would investigate the alleged misuse of government resources if it returned to power. The party would also recover public money from those it found responsible, he said.
Police And Protest Claims
Badal also took aim at police action during the recent unrest. He condemned the response to young protesters and accused the government of using the police as a “goonda force”.
“I want to tell the police personnel to perform their duty and identify what is right and wrong. To turn a blind eye to such things is also a wrongdoing,” Badal said.
His comments followed protests at Lovely Professional University (LPU) in Phagwara after social media posts about the alleged rape of a student in a girls’ hostel. The protests escalated on Sunday, with clashes, vandalism and vehicles set on fire, prompting a heavy deployment of police personnel.
Earlier on Monday, Badal alleged a “larger conspiracy” behind the LPU protests. He said outsiders carrying weapons and walkie-talkies had been found inside the campus during the violence.