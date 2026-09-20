Delhi Flags 33.1 Lakh Voter Records; Kejriwal Family PutIn No-Mapping List, Rekha Gupta Entry Cleared

Delhi Chief Electoral Officer released a booth-wise list on September 19 flagging 33.1 lakh electors for verification
Arvind Kejriwal, his parents, wife Sunita Kejriwal and son Pulkit Kejriwal were placed in the no mapping category
Parvesh Sahib Singh’s record was marked for a self name mismatch in the New Delhi Assembly constituency
Around one-third of Delhi’s draft electoral roll is now under verification, with 33.1 lakh electors flagged in a booth-wise list released by the Delhi Chief Electoral Officer on September 19. The figure covers roughly a third of the 97.5 lakh electors in the draft roll.
Among those flagged are former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Delhi minister Parvesh Sahib Singh during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the national capital. The list also shows that different categories have been used for different cases. Kejriwal and members of his family were put in the “no mapping” category, while Singh’s record was marked for a name mismatch and Gupta’s entry was initially held up over a discrepancy that was later cleared.
Kejriwal Family Records
Kejriwal’s family has been flagged together.
Arvind Kejriwal, his parents Gobind Ram Kejriwal and Gita Devi, wife Sunita Kejriwal and son Pulkit Kejriwal have been placed in the “no mapping” category, the Delhi election authorities informed, as reported by Moneycontrol. This category applies where an elector or a linked relative could not be connected with the previous SIR roll during enumeration.
Electors placed in this category must establish their eligibility through documents from the 12 categories specified by the Election Commission. That classification now triggers a document check.
The classification does not by itself settle the case. It means the entries must pass the next stage of verification before the final roll is published.
Gupta And Singh
Parvesh Sahib Singh’s record has been marked for a “self name mismatch” between the current and previous SIR rolls. His entry is listed in part number 59 of the New Delhi Assembly constituency.
Gupta’s case moved further. Her entry in part number 123 of the Shalimar Bagh Assembly constituency was initially flagged over an “age gap of less than 15 years between a parent and progeny”, according to The Hindu, as reported by Moneycontrol.
The Electoral Registration Officer for Assembly Constituency-14 categorised it as a “logical discrepancy” based on details in her Enumeration Form. A notice was then issued to Gupta, after which the Booth Level Officer carried out on-ground verification and examined her documents.
The ERO later confirmed Gupta’s electoral entry and said it had been “parked for inclusion” in the final electoral roll for AC-14, Shalimar Bagh. That means her entry has cleared this stage and is set to be included in the final list.
Next Verification Deadlines
The schedule is now fixed. Verification and disposal of flagged entries are due to conclude by October 29. The final electoral roll is scheduled to be published on November 4, 2026.
That timeline gives election officers a little over a month to process the pending cases flagged in the draft roll and decide their final status.