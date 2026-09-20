Delhi Flags 33.1 Lakh Voter Records; Kejriwal Family PutIn No-Mapping List, Rekha Gupta Entry Cleared

Among those flagged are former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Delhi minister Parvesh Sahib Singh during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the national capital. The list also shows that different categories have been used for different cases. Kejriwal and members of his family were put in the “no mapping” category, while Singh’s record was marked for a name mismatch and Gupta’s entry was initially held up over a discrepancy that was later cleared.