Delhi Govt Begins Setting Up State Disaster Response Force Post-Collapse

Gupta Sets Out Rationale

Gupta framed the plan as urgent. The Chief Minister’s Office stated that setting up an SDRF in Delhi had long been a requirement. Most states in the country already have their own SDRFs, and for a densely populated metropolitan city like Delhi, the government said, it is the need of the hour. The Delhi government will now move ahead in this direction to reduce dependence on external assistance during disasters and strengthen the city’s capacity for an immediate local response.