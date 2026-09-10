Delhi Govt Begins Setting Up State Disaster Response Force Post-Collapse

Delhi has initiated the process of establishing a dedicated State Disaster Emergency Relief Force following directions from Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.
The decision follows the collapse of a five-storey paying guest building in Satya Niketan, which claimed seven lives and injured several others.
The planned disaster force will comprise four battalions with approximately 1,100 personnel, trained with assistance from the National Disaster Response Force.
Delhi has begun the process of setting up a State Disaster Emergency Relief Force after the Satya Niketan building collapse killed seven people and injured several others. The move follows directions from Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and is intended to give the Capital its own dedicated disaster-response unit.
The Delhi government stated in New Delhi on Thursday, 10 September 2026, that the proposed force would strengthen preparedness, speed up rescue operations and improve coordination among agencies during disasters. A government official said, “The initiative is aimed at giving Delhi its own dedicated emergency response mechanism rather than relying primarily on central disaster-response teams.”
The push comes days after a five-storey boys’ paying guest accommodation collapsed during repair work in Satya Niketan. The government has since ordered inspections of buildings and PG accommodations, and action has been initiated against officials and others found responsible for lapses.
Officials also said the proposed force is expected to have trained personnel and specialised capabilities for rapid response to building collapses and other emergencies.
Satya Niketan Aftermath
The collapse has sharpened the urgency. A five-storey boys’ paying guest accommodation came down during repair work at Satya Niketan, killing seven people and injuring several others. The accident triggered a prolonged search-and-rescue operation involving the National Disaster Response Force, Delhi Fire Services, Delhi Police, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, CATS and Civil Defence.
That multi-agency operation has now become the immediate trigger for the new plan. Officials said the proposed SDERF would help Delhi respond faster and coordinate better during collapses and other disasters.
The wider safety drive has already begun. Authorities have ordered inspections of buildings and PG accommodations after the collapse. Action has also been initiated against officials and others found responsible for lapses.
Gupta praised the NDRF team. Their quick, coordinated work during the Satya Niketan search proved why the Capital needs dedicated emergency personnel, she said.
Force Structure Plans
The Delhi Disaster Management Authority had finalised the basic operational details of the force and shared its recommendations with the Delhi government’s home department. The government has also said the battalion strength could be around 1,100 personnel.
The proposed SDERF is being planned as a dedicated unit for a wide range of disaster situations. These include floods, earthquakes, building collapses, fire incidents, industrial accidents and other emergencies that need specialised rescue work.
Training support is part of the plan. At a high-level meeting at the Delhi Secretariat chaired by Gupta, NDRF Director General Piyush Anand, Inspector General Narendra Bundela, Delhi Chief Secretary Rajiv Verma and senior officers from various departments discussed the proposal, according to the Chief Minister’s Office.
NDRF officers said they would provide the necessary training to personnel of the proposed SDRF. They also said they would assist with specialised equipment suited to Delhi’s geographical conditions and local requirements.
The Delhi government will separately arrange specialised training for Fire Department staff and Civil Defence volunteers. The aim, the government stated, is to improve local skills and inter-agency coordination during relief and rescue work.
Gupta also gave a specific direction on equipment. The Chief Minister’s Office stated that she asked officers to share a list of disaster management equipment and details of where it is stored with the concerned departments so it can be made available quickly in an accident or disaster.
Land And Deployment
The government had nearly finalised a 19-acre site in Alipur for the headquarters of the proposed State Disaster Response Force, though final approval from higher authorities is still pending. That site would anchor the proposed force’s base in Delhi.
The meeting also discussed giving land in Delhi to the NDRF so it can station its battalion, and the government said it would provide land at different locations in the city for easier and quicker access. NDRF officers said they already had land available in the outer areas of Delhi, where personnel remain deployed.
But the deployment discussion went beyond the outskirts. Officials said the presence of the NDRF in Central Delhi, North Delhi and South Delhi is also necessary because Delhi is the national capital and important Central government institutions are located there.
Gupta discussed the matter with officers from the concerned departments during the meeting. The Chief Minister’s Office stated that she directed them to take immediate action on land availability for this purpose.
Gupta Sets Out Rationale
Gupta framed the plan as urgent. The Chief Minister’s Office stated that setting up an SDRF in Delhi had long been a requirement. Most states in the country already have their own SDRFs, and for a densely populated metropolitan city like Delhi, the government said, it is the need of the hour. The Delhi government will now move ahead in this direction to reduce dependence on external assistance during disasters and strengthen the city’s capacity for an immediate local response.
“The objective is not only to respond after a disaster strikes but also to ensure that Delhi is prepared and equipped to deal with such situations in advance,” Gupta said.