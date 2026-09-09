Delhi Proposes Strict PG Rules After Satya Niketan Tragegt: CCTV, Rent Caps & Mandatory Licences

Labour contractor Sanoj was arrested for allegedly supervising basement repair work before the building collapse in Satya Niketan.
Delhi’s proposed Bill seeks mandatory licences, police clearance and structural and fire safety certificates for every PG.
Proposed rules require every PG to appoint a nearby warden available around the clock for emergencies.
Days after a five-storey building being used as a paying guest (PG) accommodation collapsed in Delhi’s Satya Niketan, killing seven people, including five students, police have arrested one of the operators of the boys’ PG, while the Delhi government has proposed a regulatory framework for such establishments.
One of the two operators, identified as Sudhanshu, was apprehended on Wednesday morning. The other operator, Shubham Tyagi, remains on the run. Both operators, originally from Uttar Pradesh, had taken the property on lease in August 2025 and were running the PG under the name Hostel Daze, as Hindustan Times reported.
Police had earlier arrested labour contractor Sanoj, who was allegedly supervising repair work in the basement. Deputy Commissioner of Police (South West) Amit Goel said the basement was being repaired as waste had accumulated during the rainy season over the previous eight to 10 days. The ground floor was also being repaired for an extension for commercial purposes.
The owners of the building , 81 year old Hariram Bansal, his 75-year-old wife Urmila Gupta and their 52-year-old son Mahesh Gupta — were arrested from Bhiwadi in Rajasthan on Monday. Bansal and his wife were sent to 14-day judicial custody, while Mahesh, who police said administered the building, was sent to two-day police custody.
The Hindustan Times reported that the rent agreement shared by Mahesh identified Shubham Tyagi and Sudhanshu as the PG operators. Police said at least three other PGs operating under the name Hostel Daze had been functioning in the neighbourhood before the collapse.
Strict PG Rules
Meanwhile, the Delhi government has proposed a draft Bill to regulate private hostels and PG accommodations. Under the proposal, every PG would have to obtain, within 90 days, a licence from the municipal zonal authority, clearance from the local police and a No-Objection Certificate on structural and fire safety from the Municipal Corporation of Delhi and the regional administration, as per the Indian Express.
Each establishment would receive a unique registration number and be listed on a public portal. The draft also proposes a dedicated online platform, “GovPG”, carrying details of registered PGs and allowing students to verify registrations, file complaints anonymously and track their status.
The proposed regulations further require registered PGs to install functional CCTV cameras at entrances and common areas, with footage retained for at least 30 days. Establishments housing more than 15 students would have to employ a licensed night security guard.
Each PG would also be required to designate a warden who resides or maintains an office within 500 metres, remains reachable at all times and is physically available within 15 minutes of an emergency call.
As reported, each college, university and registered coaching institute would also be required to form an Institutional Accommodation Committee. Work on the Bill is ongoing, with its provisions expected to be finalised in the next two months, Education Minister Ashish Sood said.
CM Orders Action Against Illegal Structures
Separately, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has directed the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to take action against illegal structures, with bulldozers to be used against unauthorised constructions in several areas of the city.
She directed the MCD to conduct intensive inspections of PG hostels across Delhi and take action against illegal construction. Senior municipal corporation officials have been instructed to remain present on the ground during the exercise.
Gupta also directed officials to scrutinise building records and establish when illegal construction took place and under whose jurisdiction it occurred.