₹2,100 vs ₹1,000: How BJP Is Turning Women’s Welfare Into a Punjab Poll Weapon

Haryana’s Deen Dayal Lado Lakshmi Yojana offers eligible women ₹2,100 per month, while Punjab’s Mawan Dhiyan Satkar Yojana provides ₹1,000 to general-category women and ₹1,500 to SC women.
The BJP is using the Haryana scheme to target AAP over its four-year delay in delivering its ₹1,000 election promise, while AAP points to Punjab’s near-universal coverage.
With women accounting for 47.45 per cent of Punjab’s electorate and consistently recording higher turnout than men, welfare schemes could become a key battleground in the 2027 polls.
With the Punjab Assembly election barely eight months away, the BJP is seeking to turn women’s welfare into a key electoral issue by drawing a comparison between its government’s ₹2,100 monthly assistance scheme in neighbouring Haryana and the AAP government’s ₹1,000 monthly scheme in Punjab.
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has already attended nearly 90 events in poll-bound Punjab over the past 11 months. Now, his government’s decision to expand the Deen Dayal Lado Lakshmi Yojana has given the BJP another talking point: highlighting what it says is the higher financial assistance available to women under its scheme.
What Is Haryana’s Lado Lakshmi Scheme?
The Deen Dayal Lado Lakshmi Yojana provides ₹2,100 per month to eligible women in Haryana, with the stated aim of strengthening women’s financial independence and social security.
The Haryana government recently raised the annual family income ceiling for eligibility from ₹1 lakh to ₹1.80 lakh. The move is expected to bring nearly 27 lakh additional women under the scheme, on top of the nearly 10 lakh already covered.
However, the scheme has stricter eligibility conditions than Punjab’s. Women must be at least 23 years old and belong to families with a verified annual income of no more than ₹1.80 lakh. A woman, or her husband if she married into Haryana from another state, must also have lived in Haryana for at least 15 years.
The government has allocated ₹6,500 crore for the scheme.
What Does Punjab’s Mawan Dhiyan Satkar Yojana Offer?
Punjab’s Mukh Mantri Mawan Dhiyan Satkar Yojana, launched by the Bhagwant Mann government in its 2026-27 Budget, offers ₹1,000 per month to women from the general category and ₹1,500 to women belonging to Scheduled Castes.
Unlike Haryana’s scheme, Punjab’s programme is designed to cover almost all adult women. Women aged 18 and above are eligible, except income-tax payees, government employees and serving or former MPs and MLAs. Women already receiving old-age, widow/destitute or disability pensions can also receive the assistance.
The government has set a target of covering around 97 per cent of Punjab’s adult women and allocated ₹9,300 crore for the scheme.
Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said 76.11 lakh women had registered, while ₹2,381 crore had been transferred to 68.06 lakh beneficiaries.
Why Is BJP Comparing ₹2,100 With ₹1,000?
For the BJP, the arithmetic offers a straightforward campaign pitch: women in Haryana can receive ₹2,100 a month, while most women in Punjab receive ₹1,000.
Praveen Attrey, media secretary to Saini, said the expanded Haryana scheme could attract voters in Punjab by showing them what BJP governments have implemented in neighbouring Haryana.
But the comparison comes with an important qualification. Haryana’s higher payment is available to a much narrower group because of its age, income and residency conditions. Punjab’s lower payment is intended to reach almost every adult woman.
Haryana AAP president Sushil Gupta has therefore attacked the BJP’s comparison, arguing that Punjab’s scheme has a much wider reach.
Why Did AAP Take Four Years To Implement Its ₹1,000 Promise?
The timing of the Punjab scheme has become a political vulnerability for the AAP.
The party had promised ₹1,000 per month to women when it came to power in 2022. It took nearly four years for the Bhagwant Mann government to introduce the scheme, just months before the next Assembly election.
The Congress has accused AAP of delaying the promise and demanded payment of arrears for the previous four years, arguing that each woman is owed ₹48,000.
The AAP government, however, has presented the scheme as a measure of women’s dignity and economic independence rather than merely an electoral giveaway.
Why Are Women Voters So Important In Punjab?
Women constitute nearly half of Punjab’s electorate and have become an increasingly important electoral constituency.
In the 2022 Assembly election, women accounted for 1.02 crore, or 47.45 per cent, of the state’s 2.15 crore voters. Their share has risen from 46.76 per cent in 2012, while the proportion of male voters has declined.
More importantly, women’s turnout has consistently exceeded men’s in recent Assembly elections, even as overall turnout declined from 78.62 per cent in 2012 to 71.95 per cent in 2022.
Can Welfare Schemes Change Voting Behaviour?
Cash-transfer schemes do not automatically translate into votes, but they can shape electoral choices by giving governments a tangible policy benefit that voters can directly experience.
That is why welfare aimed at women has become an increasingly important electoral strategy across Indian states. In Punjab, the contest is now likely to be framed not simply around whether women should receive financial assistance, but how much, how widely and how quickly governments deliver it.
For the BJP, Haryana’s ₹2,100 payment offers a clear contrast. For AAP, Punjab’s wider eligibility offers a counterargument: ₹1,000 reaching almost every adult woman may matter more than ₹2,100 reaching a smaller pool.
With women making up nearly half of Punjab’s electorate, that debate could become an important part of the 2027 election campaign.