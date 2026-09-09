TVK Alliance Meet: Vijay To Chair Talks Amid Left Boycott, Congress Rift Over 2029 PM Face

Vijay will chair the TVK’s alliance meeting as the ruling coalition works on a common minimum programme.
CPI(M) and CPI are skipping the talks for a second time, citing their preference for issue-based outside support.
A growing Congress-TVK dispute over projecting Vijay as a 2029 PM candidate could further test the coalition’s unity.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay will chair the TVK’s second major alliance coordination meeting at the party headquarters in Chennai on Wednesday, with the ruling coalition’s structure and its political roadmap expected to dominate the discussions.
The meeting is likely to focus on a common minimum programme, a joint steering committee and a formal identity for the alliance based on secularism and social justice. However, the absence of the CPI(M) and CPI and an escalating disagreement between the TVK and Congress over national leadership could overshadow the talks.
TVK sources told India Today that the Congress, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) and Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) have confirmed their participation.
Left Parties Skip Talks For Second Time
The CPI(M) and CPI have decided to stay away from the meeting, their second consecutive boycott of formal alliance discussions since July 1.
CPI(M) state secretary P Shanmugam said the Left would continue to provide “issue-based” outside support to ensure stability in the Assembly.
The Left parties are reluctant to join a formal alliance structure that could shape future local body and 2029 Lok Sabha arrangements without cabinet representation. They also want to retain their political independence to oppose government policies on labour, agriculture and other public issues.
The absence of the two parties is significant for the TVK government, which has a slender majority in the Assembly.
The government relies on the Congress's five MLAs, along with two MLAs each from the VCK, IUML and the Left parties.
‘Vijay For PM’ Remarks Trigger Congress Warning
The alliance meeting also comes amid a public disagreement between the TVK and Congress over who should lead the national opposition bloc in the run-up to the 2029 Lok Sabha elections.
Statements by TVK legislators and ministers projecting Chief Minister Vijay as a potential prime ministerial candidate have drawn a sharp response from Tamil Nadu Congress leaders.
Congress minister S Rajesh Kumar said Rahul Gandhi remained the undisputed leader of the national opposition bloc and warned that any attempt to undermine his position could force the Congress to reconsider its role in the state cabinet.
The TVK subsequently sought to contain the controversy, saying the “Vijay for PM” remarks reflected the personal views of individual lawmakers and did not represent the party's official position.
Wednesday's meeting will therefore test the ruling coalition's ability to manage internal differences while working towards a formal alliance structure and a common governance agenda.