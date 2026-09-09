WhatsApp Stops Working On Android 5 Phones: Check If Your Device Is Affected

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Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Rucha Pramanick
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WhatsApp has ended support for Android 5.0 and 5.1, with users on affected phones advised to check for software updates or move to a newer supported device

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Summary of this article

  • WhatsApp has ended support for Android 5.0 and 5.1, meaning users on affected devices will need to upgrade their software or switch phones to continue using the app.

  • Android 6.0 and newer versions remain supported under the latest change, which took effect on September 8, 2026.

  • Users can check their Android version under Settings → About Phone/About Device and should back up their WhatsApp chats before moving to another supported device.

WhatsApp has stopped working on some older Android devices, and the key question for users is simple: is their phone on the affected list? The change affects older Android phones that no longer meet the app’s support requirements.

Users whose phones fall on that list may lose access to WhatsApp unless they update their software or move to a newer device. The issue is a compatibility check for users who still rely on ageing Android handsets.

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Which Android Phones Are Affected By The WhatsApp Update?

Older Android devices are no longer supported. The report also referred to a list of specific Android phone models and software versions that are affected.

If a phone runs an Android version that WhatsApp no longer supports, the app may stop functioning on that device. Android 5.0 and 5.1 are no longer supported. Android 6.0 and newer are supported.

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The affected phones are generally older devices that never received an upgrade beyond Android 5.x. This applies to WhatsApp Messenger and WhatsApp Business, according to current reporting.

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What Users Should Do

First, one must check the phone. Users need to confirm whether their device is on the affected list and whether its Android version still meets WhatsApp’s minimum requirement. If the phone is affected, users may need to update it. If no software update is available because the handset is too old, they may need to switch to a newer device to keep using WhatsApp.

Users have to back up chats before making any change. That can help users move their account and message history to another supported Android phone if their current device can no longer run the app.

Users have to go to Settings → About Phone/About Device → Android version.

If it says Android 6.0 or newer, this particular change does not affect the phone. If it says Android 5.0/5.1, check for a system update.

WhatsApp said in a statement, “WhatsApp works on many Android devices. This includes: Android phones with Android 5.0 and newer. Android phones that can receive SMS messages or calls. Starting September 8, 2026, only Android version 6 and newer will be supported.”

“WhatsApp also supports a selection of devices that you can securely link to your main device including iPad, Android tablets and WearOS smart watches,” it added.

WhatsApp in its statement said further, “We stop supporting older devices and operating systems on an ongoing basis.

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This is so we can support newer ones and keep up with the latest advances in technology and security.”

“We’ll tell you if we stop supporting your device or operating system. We’ll remind you a few times to upgrade your device to continue using WhatsApp. We’ll also keep this article updated.”

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