FDA Suspends Three ISKCON Juhu Restaurant Licences Over Hygiene Lapses

The Food and Drug Administration suspended the operating licences of three ISKCON-run eateries at Hare Krishna Land in Juhu following an inspection on September 3.
The enforcement action applies to Govinda's Restaurant, Food Services Restaurant, and a third food establishment on the temple premises.
Inspectors identified severe hygiene lapses at Govinda's, such as untested drinking water, unwashed raw produce, choked drains, and pest infestation.
The Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday suspended the licences of three eateries run by the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) at Hare Krishna Land, Juhu, after finding "serious violation of food safety and hygiene rules" during an inspection on Sept. 3. The action covers Govinda's Restaurant, Food Services Restaurant and another food establishment on the premises.
The outlet reported the FDA action, and the inspection took place on Sept. 3. ISKCON Juhu later said kitchen operations will remain closed until corrective steps are completed and full compliance is achieved.
Govinda's Inspection Findings
Govinda's was one of the three restaurants inspected. Inspectors found that drinking water was not being tested on a periodic basis and raw ingredients were not washed before preparation began.
The cold-storage area had standing water and the drains were choked. The drains did not have grease or cockroach traps. "There also was evidence of pest infestation and some food handlers were working without the aprons and gloves,'' the FDA release stated.
Food Services Violations
Food Services also faced a long list of lapses. The FDA team said raw and cooked items were not being kept separate at the restaurant. "Remains of insect feces were found in the store room,'' the FDA stated.
The restaurant was also not carrying out the necessary testing of food items. Inspectors found there was not enough lighting in the establishment and store room. "Edible oil was not being checked periodically for colour, taste, and floating particles,'' the FDA stated. The regulator added that medical check-up and vaccination of food handlers were not done.
Other Premises Deficiencies
A third food establishment on the premises was also inspected. At that outlet, the team reported "serious deficiencies" in food safety, sanitation, pest control, personal hygiene, food storage, equipment maintenance and training and record management.
In its statement, ISKCON Juhu said: "We have received a notice from FDA following an inspection of our kitchen and food operations conducted on Sept 3. Following the inspection, the FDA assessed the current level of compliance at 70% and identified certain areas requiring corrective action. Our representatives are in communication with the FDA, and, in accordance with its guidance, we have already initiated necessary measures to... achieve full compliance with all applicable food safety and regulatory standards. The safety, hygiene and well-being of our devotees, guests... remain our highest priority. Until the necessary corrective measures are completed and full compliance is achieved, kitchen operations at ISKCON Juhu will remain closed."