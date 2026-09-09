FDA Suspends Three ISKCON Juhu Restaurant Licences Over Hygiene Lapses

In its statement, ISKCON Juhu said: "We have received a notice from FDA following an inspection of our kitchen and food operations conducted on Sept 3. Following the inspection, the FDA assessed the current level of compliance at 70% and identified certain areas requiring corrective action. Our representatives are in communication with the FDA, and, in accordance with its guidance, we have already initiated necessary measures to... achieve full compliance with all applicable food safety and regulatory standards. The safety, hygiene and well-being of our devotees, guests... remain our highest priority. Until the necessary corrective measures are completed and full compliance is achieved, kitchen operations at ISKCON Juhu will remain closed."