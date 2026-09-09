The Precarious Lives of Migrant Students in Delhi

Most of the PG owners know the vulnerable situation that these young people are in. They are aware of the fact that they have nowhere else to go and are dependent on these housing facilities. Even complaints, when raised, are mostly ignored. Any of us who have studied in Delhi have experienced the ruthlessness of most of these PG owners. The fact that students are forced to bear such external obstacles to pursue education that they desire is itself telling of how the university fails to provide adequate housing. Pursuing higher education itself is a daunting task. Doing that alone, away from home, in these unsafe, precarious conditions makes it even harder. Getting a hostel seat in my second year of college was a privilege that I had worked hard for. The sole motivation for working hard was to get out of the PG. As I look back on those days, I wonder if this is something that students should have to go through, especially migrants who are alone in a different city, having to manage their education, aspirations, fears, and desires.